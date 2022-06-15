EIT celebrates International Rainbow Pride month

Wednesday, 15 June, 2022 - 15:52

Celebrating the diversity of EIT students and staff, as well as creating an inclusive environment for the LGBTQIA+ community is important for the Rainbow Diversity peer support group, which is celebrating International Rainbow Pride month this June.

In support of the month, which acknowledges the LGBTQIA+ community, EIT has raised the Progressive Pride flag on the Hawke’s Bay Campus flagpole.

Connie Houkamau (NgÄti Kahungunu), who is studying Te Pokaitahi Reo MÄori (Kaupae rua) through EIT’s Te Åªranga Waka and has aspirations to do the degree in the future, says she believes it is important for students, especially the younger ones, to have a peer support group for them to connect with.

"Growing up I never really had the difficulties that many do have so coming out wasn’t really a worry for me. My family just knew."

"I got involved with the peer support group by attending one of the lunches and learning about it at the stand the group had at orientation. I find it's quite important for the younger generation to have that safe space where they can comfortably be themselves," says Connie, 25.

"It is really awesome being there with them because I'm quite comfortable with who I am. I don't necessarily need that, but I would like to be that role model or that person that they can talk to if they need any advice."

Connie, who has ambitions to study politics in the future with the aim of becoming a politician, says Rainbow Pride month is very important.

"It's just a time for everyone to be seen and feel accepted. We put so much pressure on ourselves to try and meet a mark or even to hide in fear of being judged."

"I think Rainbow Pride month should be every month, but just having June to say: ‘I’m here. You can see me,’ is important. June is an important month for me because not only is it Rainbow Pride month, but also Matariki."

Another member of EIT’s Rainbow Diversity peer support group is Rupert Davison (NgÄti HÄua -Taumarunui), who is studying the NZ Certificate in Te Reo me NgÄ Tikanga [Level 4] at Te Åªranga Waka.

Rupert, 29, says he recently joined the Rainbow Diversity peer support group and is hoping to get more involved in its activities.

"I think it is an important resource and support group to have."

" I attended EIT in 2014 as well and I was much younger and in the process of acknowledging my sexuality at the time. On reflection it certainly would have made quite a difference in terms of how I managed and coped if there had been a support group then."

"You do tend to feel quite alone, but this group can help you not feel that."

"It has been quite exciting and for me, the best part is seeing a whole bunch of people from different parts of the community coming together and working together for a purpose."

Deb Stewart, who is an Education Advisor for EIT’s Te Papa Ako/Education Development Centre and part of the rainbow community, is pleased that EIT recognises International Rainbow Pride month.

"It is encouraging that EIT is recognising pride month in such a public way this year. I think the raising of the Progressive Pride flag is a significant gesture as far as that goes."

"As a member of the rainbow community, I am very proud to see ‘our flag’ raised in my workplace. It gives a recognition to an integral aspect of my personhood and likewise to that of my colleagues and the students in the rainbow community."

Deb says she welcomes the establishment of the student peer support group.

"The idea is to establish a safe space for the LGBTQIA+ student community to meet and greet. It's about celebrating rainbow identity. And I think it's also about solidarity. It's about standing together and supporting each other.

"The establishment of this forum at EIT gives acknowledgement to the rainbow community and an avenue of support for the student and the rainbow community, rainbow rangatahi in particular."