Heads up / Covid19 Updates - Rotorua Lakes Council

Wednesday, 15 June, 2022 - 17:40

NgÄ mihi manahau, good afternoon, we have the following updates for you

COVID19 Updates:

5,554 new community cases 70 imported cases 368 cases in hospital 3,751 total PCR tests in the last 24 hours 12,405 total RATs in the last 24 hours 949 booster doses administered yesterday 11 deaths in past three days

Full update HERE [https://www.health.govt.nz/news-media/news-items/5554-community-cases-368-hospitalisations-7-icu-11-deaths]

Culinary stars shine in Rotorua with the Matariki Dish Challenge

Rotorua’s inaugural Matariki Challenge kicked off this week. Eleven local eateries have created stellar dishes to delight locals and visitors to the region.

Designed to shine a light on the regions culinary scene while celebrating Matariki, the challenge runs for five weeks allowing the public to taste their way around some of the region’s best eateries.

Celebrating local and discovering something new is at the heart of the challenge says event organiser Vicki Ravlich-Horan. "As New Zealand develops our own unique food, storytelling and provenance are key. The Matariki Dish Challenge is a wonderful chance for local eateries to start doing this and we are thrilled by the entries in this year’s challenge."

Ravlich-Horan believes that "with Matariki being an official holiday from 2022 the challenge offers a way for people to learn more about the significance of this time of year and celebrate local at the same time, and what better way to do this than through food!"

RotoruaNZ Business Development Manager, Vanessa Wallace reiterates this sentiment, "the challenge has the potential to increase visibility and awareness of all of our amazing foodies which can encourage a strong sense of pride amongst our local community as well as highlight to visitors the amazing cuisine we have on offer as a destination."

Te Arawa culinary star Pete Peeti adds "we have got the most amazing produce and food out there and we need to highlight it and Matariki is a great way to do so."

And if you needed evidence of this a quick look at this year’s dishes will not only satisfy you but leave you hungry at the same time. From the Pullman Hotels, Barrel Rooms twist on a boil up with Rewana bread to Eastwood Café’s wood fired pizza with Terrace Kitchen Manuka infused lamb, roast purple kumara, fresh watercress and shaved Omania Farm truffles.

The challenge entries represent the diverse offering in Rotorua with five-star resorts like Peppers on the Point entering alongside fish n chip shop Rivers Catch with their dish, Whitu of pickled New Zealand mussels, Treetops Lodge Manuka honey and eggplant hummus, Lux organics purple potatoes on Rewana flat bread.

Relative newcomers, Ani’s Gin Bar have created a mouth-watering dish - Nga Taonga o te whenua, Puha pasta sheets filled with foraged mushrooms, Harakeke and ricotta to make Raviolo sized ravioli, tossed in a venison shank and horopito ragu.

Digraj Baghela from Dukes Bar and Restaurant says, "that entering this challenge not only gives us platform to show our food but also showcase to the world about the best sustainable food system Aotearoa can offer."

So, we urge Rotorua Locals and Kiwis from around Aotearoa to discover something new this Winter in Rotorua with a real taste of the season and region.

Rotorua Matariki Dish Challenge Runs from the 13th of June - 17th of July

For a full list of participating eateries go to www.matarikidishchallenge.co.nz/rotorua

