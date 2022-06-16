NMIT Taster Week sessions 'proving popular'

Thursday, 16 June, 2022 - 09:17

There have been nearly 300 registrations to date for the NMIT free Taster Days running from 27 June to 1 July.

Over the week prospective students (16 years plus) will be able to choose from over 25 two-hour sessions, across a range of curriculum areas, to experience what studying at NMIT is like.

The Taster Day sessions cover everything from aquaculture, animation and aviation to conservation, horticulture, hairdressing and more.

This is the first year Taster Days have been held and aim to provide a hands-on experience, with a 360-degree view of NMIT study options, campus life and student culture.

There are sessions scheduled across all campuses with transport provided from Nelson Campus to Marlborough, and between Nelson and Richmond Campuses.

During the two-hour interactive workshops, students will meet tutors and learn about the programme and its delivery.

SANITI, the Student Association at NMIT is also supporting the Taster Week with free food, beats and giveaways during the lunchtime session.

Taster Day attendees will have the opportunity to connect with existing students and NMIT alumni and find out what it's like to study on an NMIT campus.

They will also hear about the student support services available and mix with business owners to learn how different industries work in Te Tauihu.

See the Taster Day timetable and registrations here https://www.nmit.ac.nz/study/taster-days/

Another NMIT Taster Week is scheduled for October 2022.