Hamiltonians can help shape Council's view on reform - Hamilton CC

Thursday, 16 June, 2022 - 13:53

Hamiltonians have the chance to shape their Council’s submission on Government’s Three Waters Reform consultation from next week - and can sign up now to be notified when consultation opens.

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate said Council is pulling out all the stops to get the best result through a consultation period restricted by Government timeframes.

"Our Council is opposed to the Government’s current model for reform - we have said that consistently and strongly - but we also recognise that across New Zealand, some change is required. We have worked hard to shape the reform structures and we have seen changes as it’s developed. But not everything we asked for has been taken on board."

"In everything we have sent to Government about this reform we have emphasised the need for our communities to have a voice. We needed to wait for the final legislation so we knew what we were consulting on, and it’s frustrating that now it is available, the consultation time given to us by Government is so short," Mayor Southgate said.

"We have done everything we can to make it easier for Hamiltonians to understand this reform and be part of it, including offering a chance for people to sign up so we can send them consultation info immediately when it’s available."

People wanting to be among the first to receive Council’s consultation information can register through www.hamilton.govt.nz/notifyme

Hamiltonians can provide their views to a Council survey between 22 June and 7 July and can also give feedback directly to Government through to the select committee until 22 July.

"We’ve had to respond to Government timelines very quickly - way too quickly than any of us are comfortable with. Frankly the government’s communication has been pretty poor. But this is the Government’s reform and we have to work to their deadlines if we want our views heard," Mayor Southgate said.

"This is a complex, inter-generational change which aims to deliver better environmental outcomes, better health outcomes and reduced future costs for ratepayers. But we need to make sure any proposals work for Hamilton - and we want to reflect how Hamiltonians feel when we talk to the Select Committee."

Government's consultation is open until 22 July 2022.

Click here for the DIA Three Waters site and to make a submission

If the above link doesn't work please copy and paste the below link into your browser.

https://www.dia.govt.nz/Three-Waters-Reform-Programme