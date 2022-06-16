Messy weekend weather - MetService

Thursday, 16 June, 2022 - 13:51

MetService is forecasting a messy picture weatherwise this weekend across Aotearoa New Zealand. While the weather is looking more settled compared to the barrage of thunderstorms seen at the start of the week, there’s still some wet weather in the mix.

A slow-moving area of rain and cloud about and offshore Taranaki is likely to be the fly in the ointment this weekend but with careful planning most people could venture outside without getting drenched.

MetService Meteorologist John Law comments, "For Saturday, a zone of converging winds around the middle of the country is likely to keep some cloudy and wet weather across the west of the North Island and top of the south."

Northerly winds across the top of New Zealand will help maintain some milder nights across the North Island. For the South Island however, the winds arrive from the southwest bringing a cool feel to the far south and some frosty nights.

"During Sunday, the southerly winds push up and across the country. With a subtle change in the wind direction, the good news is there will be some respite from wet weather for the west of the country," says Law.

The MetService forecast team are keeping a close eye on the weather to start next week. "An area of low pressure sinking southwards on Monday, could bring some more strong winds and heavy rain to the north of New Zealand. Although there’s still a fair amount of uncertainty in the forecast next week, it’s well worth staying up to date with the latest information, especially if you are up in the Far North," says Law.

Understanding our Severe Weather Watches and Warnings

Outlooks are about looking ahead:

To provide advanced information on possible future Watches and/or Warnings Issued routinely once or twice a day Recommendation: Plan

Watches are about being alert:

When severe weather is possible, but not sufficiently imminent or certain for a warning to be issued Typically issued 1 - 3 days in advance of potential severe weather. During a Watch: Stay alert

Orange Warnings are about taking action:

When severe weather is imminent or is occurring Typically issued 1 - 3 days in advance of potential severe weather In the event of an Orange Warning: Take action

Red Warnings are about taking immediate action:

When extremely severe weather is imminent or is occurring Issued when an event is expected to be among the worst that we get - it will have significant impact and it is possible that a lot of people will be affected In the event of a Red Warning: Act now!