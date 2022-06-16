Potential Makino floodgate operation in Feilding overnight - Horizons

Thursday, 16 June, 2022 - 17:41

Horizons Regional Council modelling against MetService’s rain forecast has shown that a Makino floodgate closure may be necessary overnight.

Horizons emergency management controller Ged Shirley says the forecast indicates rainfall of around 8-10mm overnight.

"This may raise the Makino Stream to the trigger level of 1.5 metres. This is the level that required two gate operations earlier this week," says Mr Shirley.

"The decision this time will be dependent on the duration of the event and the amount of stormwater received in the system from the township.

"While the rainfall may not be significant, the area is already saturated. As a result, we have decided to take the precaution of ringing landowners to request no stock be left in the floodway for the next few days.

"We are also working with ManawatÅ« District Council on a possible operation around 1am tomorrow morning. Our duty officers will continue to monitor the situation and are ready to take action if required."

Up-to-date information on river heights and rainfall is available via Horizons 24 hour toll-free Waterline 0508 4 FLOOD or via our website www.horizons.govt.nz Updates will also be posted to the ManawatÅ«-Whanganui Civil Defence page: https://www.facebook.com/civildefencemanawatuwhanganui/ For weather forecasting information please see www.metservice.co.nz For road closures, delays, and warnings please see https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/manawatu-whanganui/