Thursday, 16 June, 2022 - 18:04

NgÄti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated would like to acknowledge the new Tihei TÄkitimu Partnership Board that has been appointed to a united and courageous voice to the health improvements that will ensure our whÄnau receive quality health services at all times.

"This is a really important time for MÄori Health in NgÄti Kahungunu. It’s the first time we’ve had a MÄori

Health Authority and so the opportunities to shape how we fund and how we partner with our MÄori Health

providers and MÄori Communities is really important yet exciting going forward" - Bayden Barber, NgÄti

Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated Chairman.

Health NZ is the new national entity responsible for the planning and commissioning of hospital, primary, and community health services. The 20 District Health Boards will no longer exist. Health NZ will operate four regional offices. Each region will work with their districts, located closer to local communities, to develop and implement plans based on local needs to improve the health and wellbeing of communities.

The MÄori Health Authority established alongside Health NZ, will have shared responsibility for decision-

making, planning and delivery. Local iwi-MÄori partnership boards such as the Tihei TÄkitimu Partnership Board will help shape appropriate health and wellbeing services to meet the needs of local communities through being an influencing and decision-making voice for iwi and MÄori at a local level, supporting Te Tiriti partnerships throughout the system.

The health system reforms will enhance MÄori rangatiratanga for MÄori over hauora MÄori and ensure greater influence throughout the entire health system. This is central to Te Tiriti o Waitangi and will help ensure everyone has the same access to good health outcomes. That includes strengthening mana motuhake for whÄnau - supporting them to take control of their own health and wellbeing.

"It’s a new regime and a new dawn for Aotearoa, and NgÄti Kahungunu certainly supports this new relationship board" - Bayden Barber.

Tomorrow (Friday 17 June) we will welcome Chief Executive Officers for both the MÄori Health Authority Health New Zealand to Hawke’s Bay.

NgÄti Kahungunu is the third largest iwi with 38,000 registered members. Geographically the tribe has the second longest coastline in the country from ParitÅ« in the North to Turakirae in the South. NgÄti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated maintains an independent position to provide research, advice and advocate for the interests, rights, values, beliefs and practices of NgÄti Kahungunu alongside our whÄnau and hapÅ«. Our mission is to enhance the mana and well-being of NgÄti Kahungunu.