Samoan Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa visits Heretaunga - Kahungunu

Thursday, 16 June, 2022 - 19:06

This morning NgÄti Kahungunu Iwi along with the Hastings District Council met with the Prime Minister of Samoa, FiamÄ Naomi Mata’afa.

Prime Minister Mata’afa was officially welcomed on June 14 in a visit which marked 60 years of close diplomatic relations between New Zealand and Samoa, and the 60th anniversary of Samoa’s independence. Her visit throughout the country has been supported by Agafili Shem Leo, CEO for the Samoa Ministry of the Prime Minister and Cabinet, and Peseta Noumea Simi, CEO for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade in Samoa. Also in attendance this morning was the Minister for Pacifc Peoples, the Hon Aupito William Sio and NZ High Commissioner, Dr Trevor Matheson.

This is the first visit to Heretaunga for the Samoan Prime Minister. Her main objective was to acknowledge local leaders who have developed strong connections to Samoa through the Registered Seasonal Employment (RSE) Scheme that has been in operation for the last 15 years.

"It was a priviledge and an honour to support the visit of the first female Prime Minister in Samoas’s history. It was a great opportunity to host her and to mihimihi to her, to reconnect our kinship through whakapapa" - Bayden Barber, NgÄti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated Chairman.

Former iwi chairman, Ngahiwi Tomoana was present and gave a little history on the relationship, sharing his own whakapapa and their family migration to New Zealand from Samoa. "The RSE scheme started long before it was formerly set up. Families have been coming here from Samoa to work for years" - Ngahiwi Tomoana Hastings Mayor, Sandra Hazlehust acknowledged the hard work of the RSE workers and the sacrifices they make to be here to support the New Zealand economy which is a vital part of the horticulture industry in the region and in our country.

The Prime Minister thanked the Iwi and the Hastings District Council for their support to the workers from Samoa. A traditional woven fine mat and necklaces were presented to the Iwi from the Samoan delegation. The Prime Minister was also presented with a pounamu and gifts in honour of her visit.

From left: KaumÄtua Edina and Haami Hilton, JB Heperi Smith, Chrissie Hape, Bayden Barber, Prime Minister FiamÄ Naomi Mata’afa and Hon Aupito William Sio.

NgÄti Kahungunu is the third largest iwi with 38,000 registered members. Geographically the tribe has the second longest coastline in the country from ParitÅ« in the North to Turakirae in the South. NgÄti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated maintains an independent position to provide research, advice and advocate for the interests, rights, values, beliefs and practices of NgÄti Kahungunu alongside our whÄnau and hapÅ«. Our mission is to enhance the mana and well-being of NgÄti Kahungunu.