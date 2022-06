New Zealand Police launches Puhikura, its latest recruitment campaign

Thursday, 16 June, 2022 - 20:00

Kua whakarewahia e Ngā Pirihimana o Aotearoa a Puhikura, te whakatairanga kimi ika tauhou hōu

I whakarewahia a Puhikura, te whakatairanga kimi ika tauhou hōu a Ngā Pirihimana o Aotearoa kia tōia ngā wāhine Māori, i tēnei ahiahitanga i Te Marae, ki Te Papa.

Hei tā te Kōmihana o Ngā Pirihimana, a Andrew Coster, ko ngā wāhine Māori ngā tatauranga iwi kāore e tino kitea ki Ngā Pirihimana, ā, e tūmanako ana tēnei whakatairanga kia panoni i tēra.

"Me kite whānui te iwi Māori i roto i tō mātou tōpūtanga kia mōhio e whakakanohi, e whakaratongia ana e mātou te hapori katoa."

E mōhiohiotia ana e Ngā Pirihimana te hiahia nui o ngā wāhine Māori kia uru atu - nā ngā pūkenga motuhake, ngā māramatanga kei a rātou kia whakahaumaru i ō rātou hapori.

E poho kererū ana au ki te whakarewa i a Puhikura, kua whai wāhi mai, kua tautokohia e tōku Rōpū Aronga Māori, ā, e tauawhi ana i tētahi aronga Māori ki ngā kōrero."

Nā ngā wāhine Māori i hanga mō ngā wāhine Māori te take, ka hapahapai te rārangi pakipūmeka i te mana o ngā kōrero hei taonga.

Ka whaiwhakaaro ēnei wāhine e rima ki ngā āhuatanga e āki ana i a rātou, e pupuritia rātou rānei kia whai i tētahi ara ki Ngā Pirihimana.

Nō te tau 2017, kua kaha te kimi a Ngā Pirihimana i tētahi ope kanorau e tika ai te whakakanohi i ngā iwi katoa o Aotearoa.

Kua piki ake te nui o ngā kaimahi Māori, he 30% pikinga wāriu o ngā mahi kātipa he Māori, ā, he 60% pikinga wāriu o ngā wāhine Māori.

Engari, ka whakakanohi tonu ngā wāhine Māori i te 3.6% wāriu o ngā pirihimana, ahakoa e whakakanohi ana i te 8.4% wāriu o te taupori o Aotearoa.

Ka whai tēnei whakarewatanga i te whakatutukitanga o ngā wāhine 25% te wāriu kei ngā mahi kātipa, i tutuki i te mutunga o te whakapōtaetanga o te Rāngai 354 i tēnei marama, i mua tata hoki i te whakapōtaetanga o te Rāngai 355, kei reira te nuinga o ngā ika tauhou Māori.

I kohatia te ingoa a Puhikura e Rāhui Papa o Waikato Tainui, he mema o te Rōpū Aronga Māori a te Kōmihana.

"Ko te whakamāramatanga o te ingoa a Puhikura, he wahine rongonui, he mana wāhine, he whakaaio whenua, ā, he tangata whakakotahi i te iwi.

He taonga anō hoki, inawhai anō mō ēnei kōrero."

Hei tā Rāhui, "E tika ana te whakamahinga o Puhikura kia whakatairanga i te whai wāhitanga mai o ngā māreikura ki roto ki Ngā Pirihimana o Aotearoa."

Hei tā Prue Kapua, te perehitini o mua o Te RōpÅ« Wāhine Māori Toko I Te Ora, "E āhei ana mātou ki te mahi tahi ki Ngā Pirihimana o Aotearoa me te whai wāhi atu kia tutuki i ngā hua e hiahiatia ana e mātou te kite mō ō mātou wāhine me ō rātou whānau… Kua horapa ngā mema o te rōpÅ« ki ngā hapori nō reira e mōhiotia ana e mātou ō mātou hapori, ka taea hoki te mahi tahi ki ō mātou iwi."

Ka kōrero ngā wāhine o Puhikura e pā ana ki ō rātou wheako hei whakaohooho, hei takohatanga ki ngā mahi whakaora ā-ahurea, te tūhononga me te whakatipu i te whakapono.

Ko te tūmanako ia, ka whakaohooho ā rātou kōrero i te hunga wahine e whakaaro ana ki te uru atu ki Ngā Pirihimana.

Nō muri mai i te whakarewatanga, ka tū ngā huihuinga hapori puta noa i te motu kia taea e ngā wāhine, ō rātou whānau, hoa te pakipūmeka te mātai me te kōrero ki ō mātou āpiha kimi kaimahi mō te mahi pirihimana te take.

Mō ngā pūrongo anō, tēnā haere ki newcops.co.nz Newcops.

New Zealand Police launches Puhikura, its latest recruitment campaign

Puhikura, New Zealand Police’s new recruitment campaign designed to attract wāhine Māori, was launched this evening on Te Marae, Te Papa.

Commissioner of Police Andrew Coster says wāhine Māori are the most under-represented demographic in Police and the new campaign sets out to change that.

"Māori must be fully represented within our organisation to ensure we represent and serve our whole community."

New Zealand Police acknowledges the need for more wāhine Māori to join -because of the unique skills and understanding they can bring to keeping their communities safe.

I am proud to launch Puhikura, which has had the input and support of my Māori Focus Forum and which embraces a Te Ao Māori approach of story-telling."

Made by wāhine Māori for wāhine Māori, the candid documentary series champions the power of stories as taonga.

These five wāhine reflect on what calls them forward and holds them back as they consider a career with Police.

Since 2017 Police has been actively recruiting a more diverse workforce to ensure that every ethnicity in New Zealand is fairly represented.

Recruitment of Māori has improved overall, with a 30 percent increase in constabulary who are Māori, and 60 percent increase of wāhine Māori.

However, wāhine Māori still comprise only 3.6 percent of the Police, despite making up 8.4 percent of New Zealand population.

This launch comes after reaching the milestone of a 25 percent female constabulary workforce, achieved with the graduation of Wing 354 this month, and in advance of the graduation of Wing 355, which has the highest-ever proportion of Māori recruit members.

The name Puhikura was gifted by Rahui Papa of Waikato Tainui, a member of the Commissioner’s Māori Focus Forum.

"The name Puhikura means a woman of renown, mana wāhine, a settler of peace, a beacon of unity.

It also refers to a prized taonga, which is fitting for these stories.

"Puhikura is absolutely appropriate to encourage the participation of maareikura (chiefly women) into the NZ Police." says Rahui.

Immediate Past president of the Māori Women’s Welfare League, Prue Kapua says "We are able to work with the New Zealand Police and have input to achieve the solutions that we want to see for our wāhine and their whānau… League members are embedded in the communities so we know our communities, we can work with our people."

The wāhine of Puhikura share their experiences as both inspiration, and a contribution to cultural healing, connection, and growing trust.

It is hoped their stories can inspire more wāhine Māori interested in joining Police.

Following the launch, there will be a series of community events throughout the country where wahine, their whanau and friends can view the documentary and korero with our recruitment officers about becoming a police officer.

For more information, please go to newcops.co.nz Newcops from 7pm tonight.