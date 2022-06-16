New Zealand Police launches Puhikura, its latest recruitment campaign

|
Kua whakarewahia e NgÄ Pirihimana o Aotearoa a Puhikura, te whakatairanga kimi ika tauhou hÅu
I whakarewahia a Puhikura, te whakatairanga kimi ika tauhou hÅu a NgÄ Pirihimana o Aotearoa kia tÅia ngÄ wÄhine MÄori, i tÄnei ahiahitanga i Te Marae, ki Te Papa.
Hei tÄ te KÅmihana o NgÄ Pirihimana, a Andrew Coster, ko ngÄ wÄhine MÄori ngÄ tatauranga iwi kÄore e tino kitea ki NgÄ Pirihimana, Ä, e tÅ«manako ana tÄnei whakatairanga kia panoni i tÄra.
"Me kite whÄnui te iwi MÄori i roto i tÅ mÄtou tÅpÅ«tanga kia mÅhio e whakakanohi, e whakaratongia ana e mÄtou te hapori katoa."
E mÅhiohiotia ana e NgÄ Pirihimana te hiahia nui o ngÄ wÄhine MÄori kia uru atu - nÄ ngÄ pÅ«kenga motuhake, ngÄ mÄramatanga kei a rÄtou kia whakahaumaru i Å rÄtou hapori.
E poho kererÅ« ana au ki te whakarewa i a Puhikura, kua whai wÄhi mai, kua tautokohia e tÅku RÅpÅ« Aronga MÄori, Ä, e tauawhi ana i tÄtahi aronga MÄori ki ngÄ kÅrero."
NÄ ngÄ wÄhine MÄori i hanga mÅ ngÄ wÄhine MÄori te take, ka hapahapai te rÄrangi pakipÅ«meka i te mana o ngÄ kÅrero hei taonga.
Ka whaiwhakaaro Änei wÄhine e rima ki ngÄ Ähuatanga e Äki ana i a rÄtou, e pupuritia rÄtou rÄnei kia whai i tÄtahi ara ki NgÄ Pirihimana.
NÅ te tau 2017, kua kaha te kimi a NgÄ Pirihimana i tÄtahi ope kanorau e tika ai te whakakanohi i ngÄ iwi katoa o Aotearoa.
Kua piki ake te nui o ngÄ kaimahi MÄori, he 30% pikinga wÄriu o ngÄ mahi kÄtipa he MÄori, Ä, he 60% pikinga wÄriu o ngÄ wÄhine MÄori.
Engari, ka whakakanohi tonu ngÄ wÄhine MÄori i te 3.6% wÄriu o ngÄ pirihimana, ahakoa e whakakanohi ana i te 8.4% wÄriu o te taupori o Aotearoa.
Ka whai tÄnei whakarewatanga i te whakatutukitanga o ngÄ wÄhine 25% te wÄriu kei ngÄ mahi kÄtipa, i tutuki i te mutunga o te whakapÅtaetanga o te RÄngai 354 i tÄnei marama, i mua tata hoki i te whakapÅtaetanga o te RÄngai 355, kei reira te nuinga o ngÄ ika tauhou MÄori.
I kohatia te ingoa a Puhikura e RÄhui Papa o Waikato Tainui, he mema o te RÅpÅ« Aronga MÄori a te KÅmihana.
"Ko te whakamÄramatanga o te ingoa a Puhikura, he wahine rongonui, he mana wÄhine, he whakaaio whenua, Ä, he tangata whakakotahi i te iwi.
He taonga anÅ hoki, inawhai anÅ mÅ Änei kÅrero."
Hei tÄ RÄhui, "E tika ana te whakamahinga o Puhikura kia whakatairanga i te whai wÄhitanga mai o ngÄ mÄreikura ki roto ki NgÄ Pirihimana o Aotearoa."
Hei tÄ Prue Kapua, te perehitini o mua o Te RÅpÅ« WÄhine MÄori Toko I Te Ora, "E Ähei ana mÄtou ki te mahi tahi ki NgÄ Pirihimana o Aotearoa me te whai wÄhi atu kia tutuki i ngÄ hua e hiahiatia ana e mÄtou te kite mÅ Å mÄtou wÄhine me Å rÄtou whÄnau… Kua horapa ngÄ mema o te rÅpÅ« ki ngÄ hapori nÅ reira e mÅhiotia ana e mÄtou Å mÄtou hapori, ka taea hoki te mahi tahi ki Å mÄtou iwi."
Ka kÅrero ngÄ wÄhine o Puhikura e pÄ ana ki Å rÄtou wheako hei whakaohooho, hei takohatanga ki ngÄ mahi whakaora Ä-ahurea, te tÅ«hononga me te whakatipu i te whakapono.
Ko te tÅ«manako ia, ka whakaohooho Ä rÄtou kÅrero i te hunga wahine e whakaaro ana ki te uru atu ki NgÄ Pirihimana.
NÅ muri mai i te whakarewatanga, ka tÅ« ngÄ huihuinga hapori puta noa i te motu kia taea e ngÄ wÄhine, Å rÄtou whÄnau, hoa te pakipÅ«meka te mÄtai me te kÅrero ki Å mÄtou Äpiha kimi kaimahi mÅ te mahi pirihimana te take.
MÅ ngÄ pÅ«rongo anÅ, tÄnÄ haere ki newcops.co.nz Newcops.
New Zealand Police launches Puhikura, its latest recruitment campaign
Puhikura, New Zealand Police’s new recruitment campaign designed to attract wÄhine MÄori, was launched this evening on Te Marae, Te Papa.
Commissioner of Police Andrew Coster says wÄhine MÄori are the most under-represented demographic in Police and the new campaign sets out to change that.
"MÄori must be fully represented within our organisation to ensure we represent and serve our whole community."
New Zealand Police acknowledges the need for more wÄhine MÄori to join -because of the unique skills and understanding they can bring to keeping their communities safe.
I am proud to launch Puhikura, which has had the input and support of my MÄori Focus Forum and which embraces a Te Ao MÄori approach of story-telling."
Made by wÄhine MÄori for wÄhine MÄori, the candid documentary series champions the power of stories as taonga.
These five wÄhine reflect on what calls them forward and holds them back as they consider a career with Police.
Since 2017 Police has been actively recruiting a more diverse workforce to ensure that every ethnicity in New Zealand is fairly represented.
Recruitment of MÄori has improved overall, with a 30 percent increase in constabulary who are MÄori, and 60 percent increase of wÄhine MÄori.
However, wÄhine MÄori still comprise only 3.6 percent of the Police, despite making up 8.4 percent of New Zealand population.
This launch comes after reaching the milestone of a 25 percent female constabulary workforce, achieved with the graduation of Wing 354 this month, and in advance of the graduation of Wing 355, which has the highest-ever proportion of MÄori recruit members.
The name Puhikura was gifted by Rahui Papa of Waikato Tainui, a member of the Commissioner’s MÄori Focus Forum.
"The name Puhikura means a woman of renown, mana wÄhine, a settler of peace, a beacon of unity.
It also refers to a prized taonga, which is fitting for these stories.
"Puhikura is absolutely appropriate to encourage the participation of maareikura (chiefly women) into the NZ Police." says Rahui.
Immediate Past president of the MÄori Women’s Welfare League, Prue Kapua says "We are able to work with the New Zealand Police and have input to achieve the solutions that we want to see for our wÄhine and their whÄnau… League members are embedded in the communities so we know our communities, we can work with our people."
The wÄhine of Puhikura share their experiences as both inspiration, and a contribution to cultural healing, connection, and growing trust.
It is hoped their stories can inspire more wÄhine MÄori interested in joining Police.
Following the launch, there will be a series of community events throughout the country where wahine, their whanau and friends can view the documentary and korero with our recruitment officers about becoming a police officer.
For more information, please go to newcops.co.nz Newcops from 7pm tonight.
