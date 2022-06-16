New Zealand Police launches Puhikura, its latest recruitment campaign

Thursday, 16 June, 2022 - 20:00

Kua whakarewahia e NgÄ Pirihimana o Aotearoa a Puhikura, te whakatairanga kimi ika tauhou hÅu

I whakarewahia a Puhikura, te whakatairanga kimi ika tauhou hÅu a NgÄ Pirihimana o Aotearoa kia tÅia ngÄ wÄhine MÄori, i tÄnei ahiahitanga i Te Marae, ki Te Papa.

Hei tÄ te KÅmihana o NgÄ Pirihimana, a Andrew Coster, ko ngÄ wÄhine MÄori ngÄ tatauranga iwi kÄore e tino kitea ki NgÄ Pirihimana, Ä, e tÅ«manako ana tÄnei whakatairanga kia panoni i tÄra.

"Me kite whÄnui te iwi MÄori i roto i tÅ mÄtou tÅpÅ«tanga kia mÅhio e whakakanohi, e whakaratongia ana e mÄtou te hapori katoa."

E mÅhiohiotia ana e NgÄ Pirihimana te hiahia nui o ngÄ wÄhine MÄori kia uru atu - nÄ ngÄ pÅ«kenga motuhake, ngÄ mÄramatanga kei a rÄtou kia whakahaumaru i Å rÄtou hapori.

E poho kererÅ« ana au ki te whakarewa i a Puhikura, kua whai wÄhi mai, kua tautokohia e tÅku RÅpÅ« Aronga MÄori, Ä, e tauawhi ana i tÄtahi aronga MÄori ki ngÄ kÅrero."

NÄ ngÄ wÄhine MÄori i hanga mÅ ngÄ wÄhine MÄori te take, ka hapahapai te rÄrangi pakipÅ«meka i te mana o ngÄ kÅrero hei taonga.

Ka whaiwhakaaro Änei wÄhine e rima ki ngÄ Ähuatanga e Äki ana i a rÄtou, e pupuritia rÄtou rÄnei kia whai i tÄtahi ara ki NgÄ Pirihimana.

NÅ te tau 2017, kua kaha te kimi a NgÄ Pirihimana i tÄtahi ope kanorau e tika ai te whakakanohi i ngÄ iwi katoa o Aotearoa.

Kua piki ake te nui o ngÄ kaimahi MÄori, he 30% pikinga wÄriu o ngÄ mahi kÄtipa he MÄori, Ä, he 60% pikinga wÄriu o ngÄ wÄhine MÄori.

Engari, ka whakakanohi tonu ngÄ wÄhine MÄori i te 3.6% wÄriu o ngÄ pirihimana, ahakoa e whakakanohi ana i te 8.4% wÄriu o te taupori o Aotearoa.

Ka whai tÄnei whakarewatanga i te whakatutukitanga o ngÄ wÄhine 25% te wÄriu kei ngÄ mahi kÄtipa, i tutuki i te mutunga o te whakapÅtaetanga o te RÄngai 354 i tÄnei marama, i mua tata hoki i te whakapÅtaetanga o te RÄngai 355, kei reira te nuinga o ngÄ ika tauhou MÄori.

I kohatia te ingoa a Puhikura e RÄhui Papa o Waikato Tainui, he mema o te RÅpÅ« Aronga MÄori a te KÅmihana.

"Ko te whakamÄramatanga o te ingoa a Puhikura, he wahine rongonui, he mana wÄhine, he whakaaio whenua, Ä, he tangata whakakotahi i te iwi.

He taonga anÅ hoki, inawhai anÅ mÅ Änei kÅrero."

Hei tÄ RÄhui, "E tika ana te whakamahinga o Puhikura kia whakatairanga i te whai wÄhitanga mai o ngÄ mÄreikura ki roto ki NgÄ Pirihimana o Aotearoa."

Hei tÄ Prue Kapua, te perehitini o mua o Te RÅpÅ« WÄhine MÄori Toko I Te Ora, "E Ähei ana mÄtou ki te mahi tahi ki NgÄ Pirihimana o Aotearoa me te whai wÄhi atu kia tutuki i ngÄ hua e hiahiatia ana e mÄtou te kite mÅ Å mÄtou wÄhine me Å rÄtou whÄnau… Kua horapa ngÄ mema o te rÅpÅ« ki ngÄ hapori nÅ reira e mÅhiotia ana e mÄtou Å mÄtou hapori, ka taea hoki te mahi tahi ki Å mÄtou iwi."

Ka kÅrero ngÄ wÄhine o Puhikura e pÄ ana ki Å rÄtou wheako hei whakaohooho, hei takohatanga ki ngÄ mahi whakaora Ä-ahurea, te tÅ«hononga me te whakatipu i te whakapono.

Ko te tÅ«manako ia, ka whakaohooho Ä rÄtou kÅrero i te hunga wahine e whakaaro ana ki te uru atu ki NgÄ Pirihimana.

NÅ muri mai i te whakarewatanga, ka tÅ« ngÄ huihuinga hapori puta noa i te motu kia taea e ngÄ wÄhine, Å rÄtou whÄnau, hoa te pakipÅ«meka te mÄtai me te kÅrero ki Å mÄtou Äpiha kimi kaimahi mÅ te mahi pirihimana te take.

MÅ ngÄ pÅ«rongo anÅ, tÄnÄ haere ki newcops.co.nz Newcops.

New Zealand Police launches Puhikura, its latest recruitment campaign

Puhikura, New Zealand Police’s new recruitment campaign designed to attract wÄhine MÄori, was launched this evening on Te Marae, Te Papa.

Commissioner of Police Andrew Coster says wÄhine MÄori are the most under-represented demographic in Police and the new campaign sets out to change that.

"MÄori must be fully represented within our organisation to ensure we represent and serve our whole community."

New Zealand Police acknowledges the need for more wÄhine MÄori to join -because of the unique skills and understanding they can bring to keeping their communities safe.

I am proud to launch Puhikura, which has had the input and support of my MÄori Focus Forum and which embraces a Te Ao MÄori approach of story-telling."

Made by wÄhine MÄori for wÄhine MÄori, the candid documentary series champions the power of stories as taonga.

These five wÄhine reflect on what calls them forward and holds them back as they consider a career with Police.

Since 2017 Police has been actively recruiting a more diverse workforce to ensure that every ethnicity in New Zealand is fairly represented.

Recruitment of MÄori has improved overall, with a 30 percent increase in constabulary who are MÄori, and 60 percent increase of wÄhine MÄori.

However, wÄhine MÄori still comprise only 3.6 percent of the Police, despite making up 8.4 percent of New Zealand population.

This launch comes after reaching the milestone of a 25 percent female constabulary workforce, achieved with the graduation of Wing 354 this month, and in advance of the graduation of Wing 355, which has the highest-ever proportion of MÄori recruit members.

The name Puhikura was gifted by Rahui Papa of Waikato Tainui, a member of the Commissioner’s MÄori Focus Forum.

"The name Puhikura means a woman of renown, mana wÄhine, a settler of peace, a beacon of unity.

It also refers to a prized taonga, which is fitting for these stories.

"Puhikura is absolutely appropriate to encourage the participation of maareikura (chiefly women) into the NZ Police." says Rahui.

Immediate Past president of the MÄori Women’s Welfare League, Prue Kapua says "We are able to work with the New Zealand Police and have input to achieve the solutions that we want to see for our wÄhine and their whÄnau… League members are embedded in the communities so we know our communities, we can work with our people."

The wÄhine of Puhikura share their experiences as both inspiration, and a contribution to cultural healing, connection, and growing trust.

It is hoped their stories can inspire more wÄhine MÄori interested in joining Police.

Following the launch, there will be a series of community events throughout the country where wahine, their whanau and friends can view the documentary and korero with our recruitment officers about becoming a police officer.

For more information, please go to newcops.co.nz Newcops from 7pm tonight.