Marae and papakainga development supported with funding from Auckland Council

Friday, 17 June, 2022 - 09:27

Auckland Council’s Parks, Arts, Community and Events Committee has approved allocation of funding from its 2022/2023 Cultural Initiatives Fund: a fund for marae and papakÄinga/MÄori housing development in TÄmaki Makaurau.

Councillor Alf Filipaina, chair of the committee, says that marae and papakÄinga development are priority outcomes for MÄori in the Auckland Plan and in the council’s Long Term Plan.

"The purpose of our Cultural Initiatives Fund is to enable thriving and self-sustaining marae, and to support the establishment of papakÄinga across TÄmaki Makaurau," says Councillor Filipaina.

For full details visit OurAuckland