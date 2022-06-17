Marae and papakainga development supported with funding from Auckland Council

|
Auckland Council’s Parks, Arts, Community and Events Committee has approved allocation of funding from its 2022/2023 Cultural Initiatives Fund: a fund for marae and papakÄinga/MÄori housing development in TÄmaki Makaurau.
Councillor Alf Filipaina, chair of the committee, says that marae and papakÄinga development are priority outcomes for MÄori in the Auckland Plan and in the council’s Long Term Plan.
"The purpose of our Cultural Initiatives Fund is to enable thriving and self-sustaining marae, and to support the establishment of papakÄinga across TÄmaki Makaurau," says Councillor Filipaina.
