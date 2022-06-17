It's time to register your dog - Selwyn District Council

Friday, 17 June, 2022 - 13:49

This week Selwyn’s dog owners will receive a notice from the Council, letting them know that their dog’s registration needs to be renewed.

All dog registrations in New Zealand expire on 30 June each year, regardless of when they were first registered.

"Selwyn district has one of the highest ownerships of dogs in the country. There are over 16,000 registered dogs in Selwyn, with on average 120 new dogs coming into the district each week," says Council’s Regulatory Manager Susan Atherton.

Owners can pay the registration online or in person at Rolleston council offices or at any of our service centres in Lincoln, Darfield or Leeston.

If owners pay their dog registration by 31 July they will get a discounted fee of $45. After that the full fee applies which is $60.

In 2021 we introduced a metal tag (One Tag) which is designed to last the dog’s lifetime. One Tag replaced the old plastic tag that dog owners had to swap every year they renewed their dog’s registration.

"So unless you are registering a new dog, we won’t be issuing another tag this year," says Mrs Atherton.

For more information on dog registration, fees and how to make the payment visit www.selwyn.govt.nz/dogregistration.