Surf Life Saving Northern Region to celebrate life guards at annual Awards

Friday, 17 June, 2022 - 13:42

After a year of challenges on the beaches, in the funding environment and delivering services through an ongoing pandemic there is much to celebrate in the Surf Life Saving arena. The best of which will be showcased at the 2021-22 Toyota Financial Services Awards of Excellence on 2 July.

The annual awards evening will see lifeguards transplanted from their usual coastal habitats to the Aotea Centre in Auckland, putting the spotlight on a year of heroics and recognising member achievements at the highest level.

SLSNR CEO Matt Williams says the night is a much-awaited opportunity to showcase the tremendous work of clubs and individuals, a night to celebrate amongst each other and key supporters and a necessary reminder of the importance of Surf Life Saving to the country and the great debt we all owe to our lifeguards.

"There is much to be celebrating this year, and whilst one night doesn’t seem like enough, we are all thrilled at the opportunity to take a moment to celebrate and recognise greatness before setting our sights on the year ahead," he says.

"Once again lifeguards put in a colossal amount of work this season to make sure the public were safe and well educated on our coastlines, putting in more than 86,000 volunteer hours, equating to almost 70 hours average for each active member.

"These individuals also partake in after-hours rescues which make up 40% of our current rescue activity, coaching, competing, running the clubs and more. The night will be a great opportunity to let them know how grateful we are."

With the lifesaving year starting with the dramatic flood rescues in Muriwai last August and much of the region in and out of Covid-19 lockdowns, guards have faced unique challenges which will be reflected in this year’s winners.

Despite this, lifeguards across the region saved a total of 402 lives with an additional 591 assisted to safety. 21,259 preventative actions were taken, allowing 133,238 beachgoers to return safely home. Guards attended to 144 major first-aids and 478 minor first-aids, with 187 searches conducted and 125 callouts.

Newshub journalist and television presenter Mike McRoberts is the MC for the awards night and will announce the recipients for major regional awards including Lifeguard of the Year, Club of the Year, Rescue of the Year, Volunteer of the Year and Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year.

The evening will also include a new award, The Supreme Sport Award for the top male or female sportsperson this season.

Tribute will also be made to individuals with a long-standing commitment to the movement through Service, Distinguished Service Awards and Life Memberships awards.

Surf Life Saving Northern Region is the largest of the Surf Life Saving regions in New Zealand covering Auckland to the Far North, and as far south as Raglan. This season Northern lifeguards covered 22 beach locations at 18 clubs.

2022 Beach Safety Messages from Surf Lifesaving Northern Region:

- Choose a lifeguarded beach and swim between the flags - Read and understand the safety signs - ask a surf lifeguard for advice as conditions can change regularly

- Don’t overestimate your ability or your children’s ability to cope in the conditions

- Always keep a close eye on very young children in or near the water

- always keep them within arm’s reach

- Get a friend to swim with you - never swim or surf alone

- Watch out for rip currents, they can carry you away from shore. If caught in a rip current remember the 3Rs: -Relax and float, -Raise your hand and -Ride the rip

- Be smart around rocks: When fishing never turn your back towards the sea and always wear a lifejacket

- If in doubt, stay out!

- If you see someone in trouble, call 111 and ask for the Police

- Be sun smart - slip, slop, slap and wrap to protect your skin and eyes from the sun’s damaging ray