An exciting milestone for tangata whaikaha - Ohu Mahi

Friday, 17 June, 2022 - 16:38

Monday will mark an important day for tÄngata whaikaha - people with disabilities - with the official welcome for the new General Manager Disabilities at Ohu Mahi. Roger Herangi is taking up the role, bringing with him an impressive array of skills and experience, including almost 10 years as a Senior Strategy Advisor at the Ministry of Health.

Chief executive of ToitÅ« te Waiora, Donovan Clarke, said the appointment was an "important and exciting milestone for the disabled community". Donovan said that he was impressed with Roger’s enthusiasm and ideas for championing the cause of tÄngata whaikaha across the workforce development councils. "Roger has the background and experience we need for this role and I’m excited to see what is coming next," Donovan said.

Roger said he is looking forward to the challenge and is keen to empower tÄngata whaikaha to respect their personal character and identity. He hopes to have a draft disability action plan for the sector in his first 90 days on the job and will participate in the establishment of a Disability Caucus, made up of kaimahi with lived experience across the six workforce development councils.