Greater Wellington calls for community views on public transport fares

Friday, 17 June, 2022 - 16:47

Public consultation on the Future Fares Review is open and Greater Wellington wants the community’s views on changes to our region’s public transport fares.

Greater Wellington’s Transport Committee Chair Roger Blakeley says, "one of our strategic priorities outlined in the Regional Public Transport Plan 2021 is to increase mode shift. The new fare types and potential zoning changes have real potential to encourage people out of their cars and onto public transport."

The Future Fares Review proposes increasing the off-peak travel savings and adding off-peak savings on-top of existing discounts for concession holders such as students, Community Services Card holders and Total Mobility cardholders. Greater Wellington is also exploring the possibility of children traveling free on weekends when accompanied by a parent or guardian.

As electronic ticketing prepares to be rolled out across the wider Metlink rail network, Greater Wellington is starting to consider introducing new longer-term initiatives such as ‘fare capping’ and ‘targeted fare products’ for visitors and community events in our region. Cr Blakeley sees these as key to keeping up with the rest of the world in increasing public transport use through making public transport easier to use while rewarding regular commuters.

"Fare capping also provides a powerful transport equity tool though ensuring those that may not be able to afford the upfront cost of a monthly pass will still end up paying the same once a certain number of journeys has been taken during a month.

"We are also starting to think about options for integrated fares that will deliver a single fare across any combination of connecting bus, ferry and rail journeys. We’ve long known that our current zoning system disincentivises people using public transport through penalising less direct journeys, for example if they may want to travel from Porirua to Hutt Valley by train. While this functionality will likely be introduced through the Waka Kotahi led National Ticket Solution we’re hoping to get some good feedback or what type of integrated fare we might introduce. "

Greater Wellington is running online events throughout the consultation period and encourages everyone to join in on these. The events are a great opportunity for the community to ask questions about the Future Fares Review and engage with Greater Wellington Officers. Registration for these events can be done through Eventfinda.

To read the Future Fares Review and share your thoughts on the changes visit Have Your Say. Public consultation is open until 5pm Friday 15 July.