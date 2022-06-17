PSNA protests Doc Edge Film Festival - PSNA

Friday, 17 June, 2022 - 18:28

Protests will take place during the Doc Edge Film Festival to call out the festival’s funding support from the Israeli Embassy.

"By including the Israeli Embassy as a "financial supporter" of the festival Doc Edge it is helping Israel "art-wash" its crimes against the Palestinian people"

Within the last month Israel has announced the ethnic cleansing of over 1000 more Palestinians from their land (the largest cleansing since 1967); the building of over 4,000 more homes in illegal Israeli settlements on stolen Palestinian land; murdered leading Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh and then launched a shocking attack on pall-bearers and mourners at her funeral.

And last week a state-sanctioned march by racist Israelis through occupied East Jerusalem attacked Palestinians while chanting "death to Arabs".

"It is unacceptable that this festival would side with the racist, apartheid state of Israel against calls for freedom from Palestinians"

And Doc Edge puts the logo of this racist state’s representatives on its festival programme!

Since 2005 Palestinians have been calling for BDS (Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions) against Israel to pressure it to end its military occupation, repeal its apartheid laws and allow Palestinian refugees to return to their homes.

The protests at the festival are in support of these aims.