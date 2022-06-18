Significant Concern Over Cost Of Living - Poll

Saturday, 18 June, 2022 - 20:00

In the poll of 1,200 New Zealanders surveyed this month by Curia Market Research, respondents were asked: "To what extent are you concerned about the cost of living over the next six months for the country as a whole, but also at a personal and at a local level?" 88% are very or fairly concerned about cost of living impacting the country as a whole, 67% about impacting them personally, and 74% about impacting people in their local communities. Cost of living concern - country as a whole Very concerned 597, 52% Fairly concerned 407, 36% Not very concerned 88, 8% Not at all concerned 15, 1% Unsure 38, 3% Total 1146, 100% Cost of living concern - you personally Very concerned 371, 32% Fairly concerned 404, 35% Not very concerned 242, 21% Not at all concerned 102, 9% Unsure 26, 2% Total 1145, 100% Cost of living concern - people in your local areas Very concerned 409, 36% Fairly concerned 436, 38% Not very concerned 196, 17% Not at all concerned 60, 5% Unsure 44, 4% Total 1145, 100% Females were more likely than males to be "very concerned". The 18-39 year olds were more likely to be very concerned about the cost of living on them personally. Interestingly, the concern was similar irrespective of deprivation level. Labour voters were the least concerned in comparison with voters of the other major parties (National, ACT, Greens) about the cost of living on the country and on them personally, but were slightly more concerned about the effect on people in their local area. Family First is calling on the introduction of price freezes on fuel and food to help combat the cost of living. Several European countries have capped prices for basic food groups such as sugar, flour, sunflower oil milk and some meats, as well as an interest rate freeze on mortgages and utilities. The nationwide poll was carried out between June 1 and June 12, and has a margin of error of +/- 2.8%. READ THE FULL POLL RESULTS