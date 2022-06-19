World Albatross Day 2022 - Budget steps up protection for seabirds - DOC

Sunday, 19 June, 2022 - 01:01

Work to protect Antipodean albatross and other rare seabirds is being ramped up as part of the Government’s Budget ’22 conservation investment, just in time for World Albatross Day on June 19th. Budget ‘22 announced a raft of new funding to meet the goals of Te Mana o te Taiao - the Aotearoa New Zealand Biodiversity Strategy.

This funding package will support protection work on key threatened marine species such as the Antipodean albatross, black petrel, Whenua Hou diving petrel, and MÄui and Hector’s dolphins.

Speaking in NgÄmotu/New Plymouth on Wednesday, Marie Long, Deputy Director-General of Biodiversity, addressed whÄnau, hapÅ« and iwi, and key conservation and community representatives.

"We are running out of time to turn the tide for our iconic seabirds. This budget provides over $2 million to increase our protection efforts over three years," she says.

The funding will be divided between international efforts, and work undertaken closer to home to protect these species.

Aotearoa New Zealand is the seabird capital of the world, with the highest diversity of seabird species, 38 of which breed here and nowhere else. Albatrosses and petrels are among the most threatened groups of birds globally.

Seabirds were once abundant across the mainland but are now largely restricted to offshore islands. They play an important role in connecting marine and terrestrial habitats, including fertilising forests with their guano.

"We can take action to reduce threats, such as bycatch on longlines, in our domestic fisheries, but the fate of our albatrosses also sits with others.

"Seabirds do not recognise the boundaries between nations as they travel the oceans, so we must expand our horizons to protect them however we can, wherever they are."

A vital part of this will be further developing and implementing the International Seabird Strategy. Both Antipodean albatross and black petrel forage across the South Pacific, from the coast of South American to Australia. This Strategy will focus efforts to conserve them across this range.

Marine Principal Science Advisor Igor Debski works on this international engagement.

"We have a role to play internationally to show leadership in mitigating seabird bycatch in fisheries. We have already formed partnerships with Chile and Spain, two major fishing nations, to protect the species we share between our shores.

"It is our focus to strengthen and expand our efforts to encourage international action."

Management actions will focus on the Nationally-Critical Antipodean albatross and the Whenua Hou diving petrel.

"The albatross work will expand our current monitoring at their breeding sites," says Igor.

The Whenua Hou diving petrel, New Zealand’s "newest bird", having been described in 2018, only has about 210 adults left. They only breed on one stretch of sand dunes on Whenua Hou/Codfish Island.

"These tiny birds, sometimes called ‘flying penguins’ are threatened by climate change and light pollution. This funding will support actions such as translocation to safer areas."

Budget ’22 funding will also see $5 million go towards increased research into toxoplasmosis, which is the greatest non-fishing threat to MÄui dolphins, and and a further $12 million to support the implantation of marine protection and localised marine management projects.