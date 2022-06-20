Loop Road resurfacing solution set for spring - NZ Transport Agency

Monday, 20 June, 2022 - 15:39

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is asking people traveling through Northland for their continued patience, as road resurfacing works needed at the Loop Road Safety Improvements project site, will now take place in spring.

Waka Kotahi discovered an issue with the newly laid road surface between Lookout Hill and the Loop Road intersection in 2021. A section of the new road surface was assessed as not meeting the required quality standards and therefore needs to be resurfaced during the upcoming construction season, starting spring.

To keep the road usable over the wet winter months, Waka Kotahi will lay a temporary seal on this section of road. This work is currently underway, with the temporary sealing completed last Friday, and road marking scheduled for the next suitable period of fine, dry weather.

The spring remedial works will complete stage one of the Loop Road safety improvements project, that has already significantly improved the safety of SH1 South of Whangarei - a critical freight and forestry route, and the busy Loop Road and Portland Road intersections.

Stephen Collett, Regional Manager TÄmaki Makaurau me Te Tai Tokerau at Waka Kotahi, offered an apology to local residents and those who use this part of SH1 regularly.

"Waka Kotahi would like to apologise for the inconvenience this issue has caused. We understand people are keen to see this work completed as soon as possible," he said.

"Waka Kotahi has been working closely with our contractor to land at the right solution, and an agreed remedial plan is now in place for this critical part of Northland’s transport network.

"Unfortunately, we have arrived at the solution at the same time as the rain and this work can’t be carried out over the wetter, winter months as the risk of water compromising the integrity of the base layers of the road structure is too high.

"The remedial works required are very weather dependent - with warm, dry conditions imperative when laying a permanent road seal.

"We understand locals and those who travel through the area will be frustrated to hear the repairs can’t take place until spring. However, we want to reassure people travelling through the area that we remain 100 per cent committed to ensuring the final product is a safe, fit-for-purpose road."