Regional Council announces new chief executive - Environment Southland

Monday, 20 June, 2022 - 17:05

I am very pleased to announce the appointment of Wilma Falconer as Environment Southland’s new chief executive.

Wilma has been with the Council and a valued member of the executive team for the past two-and-a-half years. She was general manager of strategy, planning and engagement and, recently, the acting chief executive following the retirement of Rob Phillips in May 2022.

She has strong strategic leadership skills and a thorough grasp of the environmental issues facing the region, and our work programme to address them. Her appointment brings continuity to the Council, which is highly beneficial given the increasingly complex nature of the challenges we face.

Wilma’s significant management experience will be crucial in leading our staff in the delivery of the broad range of services we provide for the community and the increasing workloads required of us.

She has held senior management roles at Environment Canterbury, central government, and NgÄi Tahu and she has had her own consultancy business in Wellington.

Wilma’s expertise, energy and drive will be a real asset to the Council and I and my fellow councillors are thrilled that Wilma has accepted the position.