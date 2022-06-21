Multi-million-dollar investment into Ngaruawahia High School

Tuesday, 21 June, 2022 - 10:00

A reorientated waharoa, a remodelled dance, music, and drama block, a new Ätea, 12 brand new teaching spaces and the first North Island school to have ‘fibre to the desk’. This is the new and improved NgÄruawÄhia High School, and these are just some of the highlights of the almost $16million major redevelopment project recently completed at the school.

Over a hundred people braved the crisp morning to attend the official blessing on June 17. Leading the ceremony was Tainui kaumatua Tawhirimatea Moanaroa and Hono Huirama. Others celebrating the occasion included the MÄori King’s sister Heeni Katipa, Waikato District Council Mayor Allan Sanson, local councillors, previous and current Board members, teachers and principals from local primary schools, Ministry of Education officials and NgÄruawÄhia High School students, staff, whÄnau and neighbours.

"These buildings have brought our school into the future," said Principal Chris Jarnet, who publicly thanked everyone who worked on the project. But the ceremony was also an opportunity for the school community to pay tribute to their hard-working principal. Unbeknown to Chris, the admin and hall block was unveiled and named the Jarnet Building. Speaking later in the formalities, a very emotional Chris would say, "I am humbled, but I suppose I should say welcome to the Jarnet Building now", to a room of laughter.

The new facilities provide modern and ambient spaces where students can learn in a diverse range of settings. The flexible classrooms have breakout areas extending to the new Ätea (heart of the school) and comprise of 15 different teaching spaces, an admin block, a library, and a repurposed schoolhouse.

In each space, care was taken to consider temperature control, adequate storage, writable surfaces, Wi-Fi saturation, natural light, and good ventilation. Another highlight of the project was salvaging a bunch of native timber and reusing it for screening and acoustics in different buildings. When completed, 85% of the high school’s floor space had been replaced or remodelled.

"The new buildings are amazing, and we love the open plan," praised head student, Jodie Ranui. "I really like that we have a heart of the school. We used to have days without the internet because it would drop out, so not one of us (students) is complaining about the improved internet," she said.

With some local parents still choosing to send their children elsewhere for schooling, teacher Dawson Iti reflected on how the project will assist to reinforce that NgÄruawÄhia High School is a great school, a community school. "Having these new facilities might tip the balance with our local whÄnau to give NgÄruawÄhia High School a shot".

Dawson acknowledges the role well designed buildings can have on not just the learning of his pupils, but on the culture of the school. "A building is a building but having classrooms that our tamariki are proud to be in, that they are happy to be in and make them want to come to kura, it helps make school a positive space. It’s going to make a difference."

Board chair, Anne Ramsay echoes his sentiment. "Modern facilities like these not only improve the school’s physical environment but also reinforce and nurture its learning culture." Anne was a key influencer behind the renovation of the old schoolhouse. Her dream was to have the schoolhouse renovated into a Community Centre, housing support services for both the school and the NgÄruawÄhia community. "So, it was renovated as temporary admin space while the Jarnet Building was under construction. Once the new admin was completed and our staff could move back, the schoolhouse was 80% ready for its new role; servicing the NgÄruawÄhia township."

A focus throughout the project was to re-embed NgÄruawÄhia High School back into the community and vice versa. From its new frontage to its welcoming Ätea to the community house, the school is achieving that goal. "The buildings give our students pride in their school and assist with their learning experience. But buildings alone cannot provide the vision and passion that guides a school’s development. It is the support of our community, it is the belief in our students and the wrap around approach to their success that makes the difference," said Chris. "It is a privilege to be at the head of a school that reflects in infrastructure the pride we have in our staff, students and community here in NgÄruawÄhia."