Kiwi youth set to participate in World Vision 40 Hour Famine

Tuesday, 21 June, 2022 - 12:29

A phenomenal 50,000 young people are set to take part in Aotearoa New Zealand’s largest youth fundraising event, the World Vision 40 Hour Famine, in less than two weeks’ time.

Tens of thousands of students from across the country are set to take on a 40-hour challenge and raise funds to provide clean water for children living in some of the world’s toughest places.

The World Vision 40 Hour Famine kicks off at 8pm on Friday, July 1 and runs until midday Sunday, July 3.

This year funds raised will be used to provide emergency water to refugee camps; build new water systems for villages that need a clean water supply; and give communities the tools they need to keep water flowing for years to come.

Some of the events students and others have planned for the fundraising weekend include kayaking the length of Lake Wanaka; competing in a 40-hour film-making competition; ironing for 24 hours straight; hiking for more than 50km and performing 40 random acts of kindness.

Three much-loved Kiwis, rugby star Caleb Clarke, Mai FM presenter and television host Tegan Yorwarth, and Hollywood actor Julian Dennison, are supporting this year’s World Vision 40 Hour Famine.

Rugby star, Caleb Clarke, says the fundraising event is inspirational and an easy way for New Zealanders to make a difference for the millions of children affected by the global water crisis.

"In the scheme of things, 40 hours isn’t a very long time, yet the impact we can make for children is massive," he says. "When I first started playing rugby, one of my goals was to make a positive impact in any way possible, and to be an ambassador for the World Vision 40 Hour Famine makes me really proud."

Mai FM Breakfast host, Tegan Yorwarth, says she remembers the World Vision 40 Hour Famine from her youth and it was always a fun time.

"I get nostalgic when I think about the World Vision 40 Hour Famine. I grew up wanting to participate when everyone at school was getting amongst it. It’s exciting for it to come full circle and for me to be an ambassador."

She says this year’s theme really resonates with her.

"Giving people access to clean water is really important. I feel like having access to water should just be a given! To know that there are some people who don’t have clean water is disheartening. I’m glad to be a part of helping to change this," she says.

Actor Julian Dennison has visited Uganda to see World Vision water projects in action as a World Vision 40 Hour Famine Ambassador in 2019.

He says the trip was life-changing.

"I spent some time getting to know brothers Thomas and Emmanuel. Water is life for them. The water sources World Vision put in weren’t just for drinking, but also for watering their crops and for animals to drink. Being able to see the help that World Vision provides was mind-blowing," he says.

Last year the fundraising event raised nearly $2 million that went toward tackling the hunger crisis in Sub-Saharan Africa. Funds raised in this year’s World Vision 40 Hour Famine will help the organisation achieve its aim of bringing clean water to everyone, everywhere World Vision works by 2030 - more than 100 countries around the world.

Those who join the more than 50,000 young Kiwis taking part in the World Vision 40 Hour Famine simply need choose a challenge to complete over the 40 hours, water-related or not, and raise as much money as possible while they’re at it.

Some challenge ideas include walking, bike riding or rowing 40km in 40 hours or using a bucket for 40 hours to collect water rather than a tap.

For full details, to sign up or to make a donation visit 40hour.org.nz