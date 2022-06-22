NZ Food Network launches volunteer programme at new Selwyn premises

Wednesday, 22 June, 2022 - 12:06

The New Zealand Food Network (NZFN) celebrated National Volunteer Week 2022 with the launch of its new Selwyn Operation. Earlier this week, the NZFN and Volunteering Canterbury hosted the first volunteer group at the new warehouse facility, which opened in May.

Representatives from Rolleston Rotary, Selwyn District Council, and Volunteering Canterbury, worked alongside Nicola Grigg National MP and Selwyn District Councillor, Sophie McInnes, to repackage quality surplus and donated bulk food from producers, growers and wholesalers from around the country for distribution to food hubs (food rescue organisations, iwi and charities) so they can feed the communities they serve. In doing this, the initiative prevents good food from going to landfill and diverts it to those who need it the most.

The team of volunteers set a benchmark for future volunteer teams, with 2.5 tonnes of apples repacked into 140 boxes on five pallets in under two hours - which is no small feat.

Leo Kwon, NZFN South Island Network Manager, says "It’s awesome to have local engagement and involvement in what we do and these volunteering opportunities will continue to highlight our collective responsibility towards food security and waste minimisation.

"We’re grateful to be able to host volunteers in National Volunteer Week and we look forward to welcoming more groups of volunteers in upcoming weeks," he says.

Volunteering at the New Zealand Food Network is available year-round and is great for team building, encouraging corporate responsibility and giving back to the community. It also gives employees an opportunity to see first-hand what happens to the food donated by their organisations.

Heather Van Der Kley, a volunteer from Rolleston Rotary says, "It’s great to utilise what would be thrown out to feed people - it’s good quality produce."

Lizzie Daly, Volunteering Canterbury Selwyn Outreach, says, "Volunteering Canterbury are really pleased to support the NZFN launch today, and highly recommend this purposeful and meaningful volunteer activity."

If you are interested in supporting this initiative, please contact NZ Food Network at hello@nzfoodnetwork.org.nz or Volunteering Canterbury Selwyn Outreach at selwynoutreach@volcan.org.nz.