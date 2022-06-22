No change to kerbside services for Matariki - Hamilton City Council

Wednesday, 22 June, 2022 - 13:39

Enjoying a long weekend to celebrate Matariki is a change for New Zealand, but what won’t change is your kerbside collection date.

Despite the long weekend, Hamilton City Council kerbside collections for Friday 24 June will still go ahead as usual.

Council’s Rubbish and Recycling Transitional Manager Trent Fowles said he hopes in all the excitement of Matariki, people don’t forget their bins.

"If your collection day is Friday, put your bins out as usual by 7am. If a sleep in is on the Friday agenda, put them out on Thursday evening."

Fowles said if you do put your bins out in the evening, make sure the food waste bins are locked, with the handle in the upright position.

"This keeps the smells in and the animals out," Fowles said.

For rubbish and recycling facilities on Friday 24 June, the Lincoln Street Resource Recovery Centre will be open from 9am to 4pm, while the Hamilton Organic Centre will be open from 8am to 5pm for green waste. The Habitat for Humanity Reuse Store at the Lincoln Street Transfer Station will be closed Friday, but will reopen Saturday 25 June.

If you have a missed collection or you aren’t sure which day your collection is, use the address finder on fightthelandfill.co.nz or download the free Antenno app.

Antenno provides the most up to date council notifications direct to your phone, such as collection reminders, and can be downloaded for free from the Google Play or App Store.