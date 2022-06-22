Parliament occupation investigators seek public assistance - NZ Police

Wednesday, 22 June, 2022 - 14:25

Police investigating criminal activity on the final day of the occupation at Parliament grounds earlier this year are appealing for the public’s help to identify 15 people.

To date, the investigation phase has led to nine prosecutions and a supported resolution referral for one youth.

This is in addition to the 250 people arrested between Wednesday 9 February and Friday 4 March 2022.

Detective Inspector Paul Berry says Police continue to review more than 15 terabytes of photographs and videos to identify anyone involved in violent criminal offending.

"This is an enormous task and while we’ve made significant progress through our investigations, we now need the public’s help.

"If you recognise anyone from these images, please provide information to Police by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 and reference Op Convoy with the relevant photo number," he says.

Information can also be provided online at http://www.crimestoppers-nz.org