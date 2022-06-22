AA 'eagerly' anticipates arrival of tyre recycling scheme

Wednesday, 22 June, 2022 - 14:07

The AA is pleased that the country’s first tyre recycling scheme, Tyrewise, is set to get underway next year, and believes it will be revolutionary in terms of New Zealand’s sustainability efforts.

Governed by Auto Stewardship New Zealand, Tyrewise is New Zealand’s first nationwide regulated product stewardship scheme, which will see the 6.5 million tyres that reach their end-of-life annually recycled.

AA General Manager Motoring Services Jonathan Sergel who is part of the Tyrewise Working Group said confirmation of a 2023 start for Tyrewise is a positive step forward in the automotive industry’s desire to mitigate its environmental impact.

"Tyre stockpiling, illegal dumping and harmful disposal has long been a concern, and Tyrewise gives the industry clarity while also ensuring all appropriate parties contribute.

"We are thrilled the start line is in sight and while it has taken time, we are hopeful this work will ensure the success of this scheme.

"Mitigating the environmental impact of not only vehicles but also the things that they use is something we are committed to, and we were pleased to be able to represent our Members by becoming part of the Tyrewise Group.

"We will be eagerly awaiting the results of a trial currently underway in the Hawkes Bay and subsequently look forward to a future where tyres are kept out of rubbish dumps," says Jonathan.