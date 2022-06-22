'Cheeky' Wellington apprentice is supreme scholarship winner

Wednesday, 22 June, 2022 - 14:55

Wellington apprentice James Moore has won a Plumbing World Scholarship at the national 2022 New Zealand Plumbing Awards, held in Rotorua on Friday 17 June.

27-year-old James is the senior Masterlink apprentice at Glennies Plumbing, and his boss Mike Gooch praises the fourth-year apprentice on the excellent career progress he has made.

"James has run several complex projects this year and for us to have such a reliable and engaged team member on site is invaluable," says Mike. "He has matured to tradesman level already."

One of James’ biggest learning projects has involved ongoing remedial work on seven "leaky home" apartment units in Roseneath. For the past two years, his problem-solving skills and adaptability have been challenged by this constantly changing project using new drainage systems and requiring collaboration with multiple subcontractors and architects.

Communication has become one of his many strong points.

Mike explains, "James is comfortable talking to other tradesmen, fellow team members and management, but I think it is his ability to relate to our customers so well that he should be most proud of. We often get folk calling to thank James for his informative and polite approach."

James won the Master Plumbers Outward Bound Scholarship in 2021, and the course boosted his confidence, drive, and leadership qualities.

He is well respected by his teammates and always eager to help wherever he can.

James says, "The thing I'm the proudest of is being able to give back to the industry now, leading by example and teaching other plumbing apprentices."

"The last few years have been challenging for the team at Glennies - especially the younger ones - so it is really good to have someone like James around who helps keep morale high by being proactive and positive," says Mike.

"If I think back to when James first started with us as a raw cheeky first year, he is no longer the same person. Apart from still being cheeky."

James worked for several years behind the counter at a plumbing merchant before starting his plumbing, drainlaying and gasfitting apprenticeship in 2018.

"There is no limit to what this talented young man can achieve from here," says Mike.

"We are proud to have him represent Glennies and even more proud of how he has developed as a person."

James wins a trophy, a certificate and $1000 to spend at his local Plumbing World branch.

As the Overall Supreme Scholarship Winner, James was also awarded full registration for the 2022 NZ Plumbing Conference, including travel and accommodation, plus a complimentary ticket to the awards.

About Plumbing World Scholarships

Plumbing World Scholarships are awarded to Masterlink apprentices who have demonstrated diligence in their studies and a passion for the industry.

About the New Zealand Plumbing Awards

The New Zealand Plumbing Awards acknowledge the many positive achievements and success stories in the plumbing, gasfitting and drainlaying industry and are presented at a gala dinner on the final night of the annual New Zealand Plumbing Conference. Organised by Master Plumbers, the national conference has been held for over 100 years and is the premier event in the plumbing, gasfitting and drainlaying industry, with attendees coming from all over the country.