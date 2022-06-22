Matariki weekend - cloud cover and weather forecast - MetService

Wednesday, 22 June, 2022 - 15:09

With Matariki and Puanga heralding the MÄori New Year and stargazers keen to view them in the early morning sky, MetService has been closely monitoring the cloud cover to see which places should get an unobstructed view.

MetService meteorologist Angus Hines says, "Central and eastern parts of both Islands ought to get a fairly clear view of the stars before sunrise, but along the West Coast, and for the upper North Island, cloud cover may spoil the view."

Cloud cover is expected to extend over many other regions during Friday and then stick around, so Friday morning is likely to be your best chance during the long weekend, if you haven’t already caught a glimpse of them."

"For people who are planning to get out of the house for some stargazing, make sure you layer up, as the morning will be tino makariri! (very cold!)" adds Hines.

While this week has been dominated by high pressure, clear skies, and cold temperatures - there is a change in the weather patterns for the weekend.

"The good news is that there will be some slightly milder temperatures for the weekend." says Hines.

Cloudier skies and wetter weather return from the west later Friday and swing across the country during Saturday. However, Sunday sees the return of some drier and brighter weather for most of Aotearoa New Zealand but still with some showers remaining for the west of the North Island.

The MetService forecast team will be working throughout the long weekend so please keep up with all the latest information at MetService.com.

MÄnawatia a Matariki.