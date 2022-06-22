Wednesday, 22 June, 2022 - 16:16

Hamilton ‘Smart City’ project wins international award

Hamilton City Council has been internationally recognised for an innovative transport project in the 2022 IDC Smart City Asia/Pacific Awards.

Council’s Transport Data Analytics Platform (TDAP) won the ‘Outstanding Smart City Project’ award within the category of Transportation - Connected and Autonomous Vehicles, Public Transit, Ride-Hailing/Ride-Sharing.

TDAP - the first of its kind in New Zealand - is an innovative system that automatically monitors the transport network and identifies incidents in real time. Council began its development in 2019 with Hamilton-based technology company, Aware Group.

The system combines six data sources to provide traffic operators with a live dashboard and instant text alerts when problems are detected in the network - like traffic congestion or faulty traffic signals - allowing staff to be more responsive. This responsiveness will impact incidents occurring on the network at all times, including after hours and on weekends.

"We’re extremely proud of the teams from Council and Aware Group for the work they put into developing this system. This award is a great reflection of a system that has been instrumental in helping us to operate our transport network more efficiently," said Council’s Infrastructure Operations General Manager, Eeva-Liisa Wright.

"Having a smart transport network that is adaptable and resilient to change is a crucial component to its successful operation. It means we can not only optimise the existing system, but also minimise disruptions when unplanned events occur."

This is the project’s first award and Jeff Brown, Solutions Manager for Aware Group, says winning this award shows how the deep partnership between Aware Group and Council has succeeded in producing real value for Hamiltonians.

"We’re proud that our technological expertise and hard work on this project resulted in such a successful solution and we hope to scale it to more cities, both in New Zealand and beyond, increasing operational efficiencies and making citizens safer," said Brown.

Now in its eighth year, IDC uses a six-phase assessment to rank the top ‘Smart City’ initiatives. This process identified 22 outstanding projects across Asia/Pacific for the 2022 awards. Australia and New Zealand continued to feature in the list of winners, taking away three of the 22 awards.

IDC announced the winners on Thursday 9 June. Find further information on the awards and this year’s recipients here.