Wellington School of Drawing's first art exhibition - Pamela Jane Galleries

Wednesday, 22 June, 2022 - 17:19

The Wellington School of Drawing is excited to hold its first professional exhibition at the same time as New Zealand’s first ever Matariki public holiday.

Head of school Cynthia Bowles says, "Our compelling aim is to restore the primacy of drawing in a time of neglect and overturn the entrenched 20th century education-sanctioned view of art that classical training might damage a student’s expressive ability.

"At the Wellington School of Drawing, we give students a wide range of skills and thereby a greater vocabulary to support their work.

"We have a renaissance approach to figurative art that does not use measurement to set up the drawing. We begin freehand, finding the flow of the form and only use measurement once the drawing is loosely established.

"The aim is not to achieve a photographic likeness or a high degree of "finish", rather we teach drawing as a ‘process’, where the artist pursues the spirit of the pose. "As a result, the work is more open to the model’s inspiration and certainly more inventive. "Some would say it is livelier, animated, and more expressive."

"Drawing, is a discipline similar to other creative art forms, where one throws down the initial material, uninhibited, before editing. This is as true of writing as it is of pottery, where clay in the palms of your hands takes various forms as it evolves. The final product is in the editing, the refining, the re-sculpting.

The Wellington School of Drawing opened in 2019 and is situated on upper Cuba Street in Wellington. The school is not centrally accredited but has set themselves up as a ‘social enterprise’ with the focus on supporting drawing as a fine art to be recognised, nurtured and celebrated in New Zealand.

The school fees are kept low to help cover costs and to encourage students who are passionate to learn and develop their drawing regardless of their financial situation. Pamela Jane has been a student at the art school since 2019 and has since established an art gallery on Tinakori Road, Pamela Jane Galleries.

Pamela is especially passionate about supporting and encouraging artists, both young and emerging, and artists of any age and persuasion, who may not have picked up a paintbrush or a pencil since school, "To revisit their artistic self, lying dormant".

"The world is waiting to see your art and it will be a much richer place for it if we do," Pamela Jane said.