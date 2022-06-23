'A walk in the park' for Matariki

Thursday, 23 June, 2022 - 10:43

Kids take the lead with a new Matariki-inspired, great outdoors, reading adventure now on offer at the Latham Street Reserve.

Students from Te Kura Reo Rua o Maraenui (Maraenui Bilingual School) have been involved at every stage of the StoryWalk® development and are proud to share their special Matariki-themed journey with the community.

From choosing the stories to helping laminate the boards ready for installation, the experience has been a hands-on one for the rangatahi. Their excitement at taking reading out of the classroom and into the community was clear to see at last Friday’s launch.

Napier Libraries Children’s Librarian Kate Powis led the project. It builds on the strong connections the library has established with the kura, starting with a reading programme, after school Lego club and regular ‘Story Time’, she explains.

"StoryWalk® is a great way for children and their whÄnau to share in the joy of reading and be active at the same time. The students are quite rightly proud of their work, and they’ve told us they plan to show this to as many people as they can," she says.

The stories are available to experience from now until 24 July. A second StoryWalk® has been installed at Taradale Park and will also be in place until 24 July. StoryWalk® is one of six Matariki activities run by Napier Libraries over the next few weeks.

For more on Matariki celebrations in Napier, go to https://www.napier.govt.nz/.../whats-on/celebrate-matariki