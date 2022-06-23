Traffic changes on Cobham Drive as Ring Road nears completion - Council

Thursday, 23 June, 2022 - 12:11

Traffic changes on Cobham Drive as Ring Road nears completion

From later today (Thursday 23 June), Cobham Drive traffic will be shifted onto the new overbridge. The overbridge is part of the new interchange at the intersection of Cobham Drive and Wairere Drive.

This change will allow the construction team to complete works on either side of Cobham Drive in preparation for the final opening on Friday 8 July.

Only one lane of traffic on Cobham Drive, heading towards the city, and one lane heading south, towards Cambridge, will be open during this time.

While these works are completed, the Wairere Drive extension, from Cambridge Road to Cobham Drive (which was opened to traffic in April), will close until Friday 8 July.

"We urge motorists to take extra care when travelling through this area while people get used to these changes," said Hamilton City Council’s Development General Manager Chris Allen.

The Cobham Drive overbridge was blessed by tangata whenua representatives early this morning.

"The official opening of this final piece of the Hamilton Ring Road is only a couple of weeks away. It will be a significant milestone for our transport network and will support people getting around our city more easily and freely, now and in the future," said Allen.