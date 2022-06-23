EIT and Sport Hawke’s Bay scholarship supports local athletes

Thursday, 23 June, 2022 - 12:26

Four promising young athletes have been awarded the Sport Hawke’s Bay - EIT Sports Scholarships for 2022, aimed at assisting top sports performers to train and study in the region.

The recipients: Hannah Hunt (Canoe Polo), Noah Sloan (Hockey), Sarah Birkett (Swimming and Surf Life Saving) and Guy Harrison (Para-Athletics and Para-Swimming) say the scholarships will go a long way towards achieving both their sporting and academic aspirations.

Hannah is in her first year of a Bachelor of Teaching (Primary), while training for the World Championships 2022 in France as part of the U21 Paddle Ferns.

"I am so grateful to have been awarded the scholarship as it will help so much with the costs associated with my Canoe Polo, while being able to study local and keep playing for Hawke’s Bay," the 18-year-old says.

Sarah is part of the Heretaunga 'Sundevils' Swimming Club and Ocean Beach Kiwi Surf Life Saving Club, having competed at a national level for both sports.

The 19 year old is currently studying a Bachelor of Business Studies majoring in Marketing and Management and is in her second year.

"I really appreciate being awarded this sports scholarship as it will financially assist me towards both my swimming/surf lifesaving sports and EIT study costs."

Currently Sarah is training for NZ Swimming Nationals to be held in Auckland this year and NZ Surf Life Saving Nationals to be held in Christchurch in March 2023.

Studying at EIT has enabled her wish to stay in Hawke’s Bay and continue her training programmes with her coaches.

Guy, who is a para-athlete with cerebral palsy, applied for the scholarship to help him achieve his goal of making the 2024 Paralympics in swimming.

He has competed in athletics, namely 800m and 1500m for the last 10 years, but surgery on an Achilles tendon last year led him to swimming.

Guy’s passion for sport and exercise led him to study a Bachelor of Sport and Exercise Science, which he began in 2020.

"I have always loved sport as I find it a good way to keep fit and healthy, so a Bachelor of Sport and Exercise Science seemed like the perfect fit, with my sporting background and the ability to be able to give back to the community."

He says the programme has been very enjoyable, and the lecturers have been very supportive.

Noah’s dream is to one day play for the Black Sticks. "This scholarship is a step in the right direction as it means I am able to stay in Hawke’s Bay and save money while focusing on my sport."

Despite playing hockey for some time, the 19-year-old former Lindisfarne College student only began taking the sport seriously in Year 12 under the tutelage of Black Stick Shea McAleese.

While he was initially unsure of what to study, Noah is now in his second year of a Bachelor of Nursing.

"I wanted to study locally while I focused on hockey and as my mum is a nurse, she inspired me to study in this field. I also enjoy the science around it, and the fact that it is all about helping people."

The Head of the School of Health and Sport Science at EIT, Ondene van Dulm, congratulated the successful recipients.

She says the value of the scholarship lies in its ability to keep talented sports people in the region while still being able to hone their craft, and study at the same time.

"It is about setting students up for success in both their sporting and academic aspirations."

Sport Hawke’s Bay General Manager Ryan Hambleton says they are proud to work alongside EIT in being able to support young people in furthering their education and their sporting careers.

"We feel every year that the athletes are so appreciative of the support and that the scholarship is really there to support them, whether they’ve got to fund a local or international trip or purchase new equipment."