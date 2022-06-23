A ‘Time to Shine He wa piataata’- recognising and celebrating our volunteers

Thursday, 23 June, 2022 - 13:18

This year, National Volunteer Week coincides with the new public holiday for Matariki (24 June). Matariki is the time many MÄori and an ever-growing number of Tauiwi in Aotearoa and around the world gather family and friends and reflect on the past, celebrate the present, and plan. A new year and a fresh start; a time to dream / moemoeÄ and make plans for the future. We want to highlight the important role that many young Kiwis play in supporting their communities through volunteering, while also celebrating the adults who give their time to guiding and mentoring these rangatahi within the Award community.

In the last financial year Award participants give more than 36,000 hours of voluntary service. There is a huge variety of service being offered; everything from helping the elderly in the community, volunteering at animal shelters, keeping Aotearoa clean and green through beach clean-ups, supporting others by being involved in surf lifesaving and much more. The Award’s Annual Social Impact Research estimates that Award Holders’ who gained an Award in 2020/21 generated $1,605,000 of social value for society volunteering for local charitable and community causes.

Karen Ross, National Director of the Award in New Zealand, says: "More than 20,000 young people are currently volunteering their time to support their communities through the Award. Our young people are passionate, value- driven and they genuinely want to make a positive difference in their neighbourhoods. As we mark National Volunteer Week, we want to highlight the amazing mahi aroha (work for love) that both young people - and the incredible adults who are supporting them - are doing around Aotearoa."

Voluntary Service nurtures connection and social cohesion by enabling our rangatahi to connect with all generations and realise their ability to make a difference in the world. Volunteer week celebrates the work and dedication of our Award community, from participants to Award Leaders to many of our Service AAPs. Award participants connect with their communities and local environments, engage with activism, have a voice in their community and political spheres, openly explore issues, creatively express ideas, and make changes that resonate with their purpose and values. Through combining old wisdoms, new technologies, science, creative arts and social entrepreneurship, true changes can be achieved.

Ross is also keen to pay tribute to the many adult volunteers associated with the Award. "At the heart of the Award experience for young participants is the opportunity for them to volunteer themselves, but like so many youth organisations, The Award depends upon the expertise and experience of hundreds of adult volunteers to support young people through their programmes. Our Award Leaders and Assessors are a true testament to the power of volunteering."