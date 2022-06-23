Animal health and happiness at the heart of Brooklands Zoo - NPDC

Thursday, 23 June, 2022 - 13:19

NPDC’s Brooklands Zoo has once again received an international tick of approval for its excellence and commitment to positive animal welfare.

This is the third time in a row the zoo has been accredited by the Zoo Aquarium Association (ZAA), which represents zoos, aquariums, sanctuaries and wildlife parks across Australasia.

"ZAA does its reviews from the perspective of the animals - it’s a comprehensive approach and asks if the animal is having a fulfilling life of positive experiences," says NPDC Brooklands Zoo Lead Eve Cozzi.

"That we’ve gained accreditation three times in a row is testament to all the hard work and dedication to animal welfare that our zoo team gives on a daily basis."

ZAA accreditation is assessed every three years. Zoo staff conduct their own assessment of nutrition, environment, physical health, behaviour and mental state for each animal. A ZAA assessor follows that up with an on-site visit to verify what was reported.

Eve says each round of the three-yearly accreditation process has been slightly different as animal welfare science, technology and research evolves. "Visitors can be assured that our care of the animals meets the latest standards of good animal welfare," she says.