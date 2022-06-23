Security breach endangers Auckland firearm owners - COLFO

Thursday, 23 June, 2022 - 13:29

COLFO appreciates Police clarification that criminals had in their hands a list that may have contained details of at least 5,602 licensed firearms owners. Once the Police investigation is completed COLFO will ask members if they want a call for an independent inquiry into the substantial security breach.

COLFO Spokesperson Hugh Devereux-Mack says while Police clarification of the numbers of firearm license holders exposed is smaller than the 67,000, due to Police operating under a de-centralised model in districts, it does not minimise the danger of harm.

"This remains a very significant security threat to licensed firearm owners and the public. Even if Police notify affected license holders before criminals get to their houses, notifying them of the threat only goes a small way towards preventing it," he says.

"Auckland Central members may well lie awake at night, worried for their families."

Devereux-Mack warns the actual number of owners exposed to danger could grow as Police are still working their way through another 1500 documents, that have been identified as stolen from the old Auckland Central Police station.

"We are only at the halfway point. Police still have over 1500 lists of firearms owners’ addresses to analyse, and 5,600 licensed owners to notify that they have or haven’t been affected.

"This security breach resulted from Police negligence, which they’re getting the opportunity to downplay. Our members are affected, and we may call for an independent inquiry into how it occurred and who is responsible."