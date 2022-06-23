Selwyn confirms plans for the year - Council

Thursday, 23 June, 2022 - 14:40

Selwyn District Council has adopted its Annual Plan for the next 12 months, with a focus on delivering in the key areas identified by the community through the Long-Term Plan

The Council adopted the plan at its meeting yesterday (Wednesday 22 June) committing to a $112.5 million capital plan to deliver on the needs for growth and the plans agreed with the community in the past year.

They include $20.2m in water supply projects; $21.6m in wastewater projects; and $20.4m in transportation projects across our growing district.

The plan adopted four new projects following consultation. The Council confirmed its support of a proposal by Go HororÄtÄ to establish a community hub at the current HororÄtÄ Community Hall. This would including providing $1 million of funding as agreed in the Long-Term Plan and with no impact on rates and be subject to a satisfactory feasibility study of the proposal, and preparation of a Memorandum of Understanding between the parties, outlining the transfer of ownership and future relationship.

It also confirmed the closure of parts of the Upper Ellesmere Water Race over a five year period, with changes to the timing of when some sections will be closed, based on submissions. Also approved were changes to water race rating across the district and a $20 Ecological Enhancement targeted rate and harmonisation of Land Drainage rates for investing in biodiversity.

The projects deliver on the community’s expectations, Mayor Sam Broughton says.

"Last year we agreed a strong plan with the community to meet the challenges we face and ensure that we strengthen the aspects that make us the most popular place to live in the country. We’ve checked in with our community and confirmed that we’re on the right track with the projects that matter most to them."

The average rates increase across the district is 6%. Rate changes will vary for individual households depending on the mix of targeted rates households pay, and services provided..

This 6% average increase is slightly higher than the 4.9% average forecast in the

LTP last year - but is in line with the current levels of inflation in New Zealand, reflecting the increased costs the Council is facing in delivering what the community has asked for.

The plan was agreed following consultation and public hearings. A total of 140 submission were received, with 28 submitters heard in public hearings.