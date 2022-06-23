|
MÄoriland has successfully received Creative NZ arts funding for its second Artists in Residence programme. In 2021 the first artists in residence were nationally recognised weavers Sonia Snowden and Pip Devonshire.
MÄoriland Charitable Trust applied for the Toi Ake fund at CNZ to invite Te Matatoki to take up its 2022/23 Residency.
Te Matatoki includes highly respected Ngai Tahu carver Fayne Robinson who carves pounamu, wood, glass and every other medium that he can take a chisel to. Fayne’s work includes intricate hei tiki to large scale pou for wharenui. He has been involved in many public installations across the country, as has Lewis Gardner of NgÄti Pikiao. Lewis is also a master carver in pounamu, with his work found in art galleries worldwide. Ian-Wayne Grant of NgÄti Kahungungu, Te Rarawa is also recognised as an expert of MÄori carving with his work sought after by collectors.
Te Matatoki trained in traditional MÄori carving at the New Zealand MÄori Arts and Crafts Institute (NZMACI). They credit their teachers with instilling in them a knowledge of form that allows them today to work in any medium. However, their first love is carving wood.
"The awarding of this grant will enable Te Matatoki to create four large pou or carved posts to adorn the front of the MÄoriland Hub" said Pat Hakaraia, one of the founders of MÄoriland. A carver himself, Pat supports Te Matatoki during their stay at the MÄoriland Film Festival each year since 2018. "When they first arrived in 2018 I was instantly impressed by the caliber of their work and their humility. They talk to anyone who comes to watch their work. They are masters of the chisels and prefer to let their work speak for them. To date, they have carved three beautiful works that take pride of place in the MÄoriland Hub," says Pat.
Pat also helped source the logs that Te Matatoki will be carving the pou from at MÄoriland, given a tip-off by one of the workers clearing the build-up of gravel from the Åtaki river after a single thin branch kept waving at workers at the Åtaki River Depot of the Greater Wellington Regional Council. (GWRC)
"The GWRC had access to a powerful bulldozer and a large crane. With much care, they were able to reach beneath the river bed and haul out what was discovered to be a massive tÅtara estimated at over 200 years of age," says Patrick. Te Matatoki carvers describe the wood as being of exceptional quality for the carving project, which will take ten months to complete for the 10th MÄoriland Film Festival in March 2023.
"Our vision for the entire front of the MÄoriland Hub is for a living green wall to propagate native trees and also those used in MÄori rongoÄ - healing. We’ll be announcing our fundraising efforts for this living green wall shortly," says Libby Hakaraia, managing director of MÄoriland. "Te Matatoki has seen these plans and also NgÄ Pou o te Whare - the values (posts) of the MÄoriland Hub. They will start carving at the upcoming MÄoriland Film Festival (29th June- 3rd July 2022) with visitors being able to see these pou take shape."
