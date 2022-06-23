Council supports urgent call for Central Govt investment in flood protection

Thursday, 23 June, 2022 - 16:00

Bay of Plenty Regional Council Toi Moana is urging Central Government to prioritise co-investment in flood protection, warning that the time to act is now.

The call follows a recent report, which was tabled at a Council meeting today [Thursday, June 23], stating that New Zealander’s lives and livelihoods are in danger from increasingly severe and frequent flood risks if we don’t adapt and investigate new ways of protecting our communities.

The report was commissioned by Te Uru Kahika, the collective of chief executives from regional and unitary councils, with the governing body endorsing the findings. The organisation is advocating for Central Government to invest $1.5 billion of funding into flood protection schemes over the next 10 years, to ensure New Zealand’s flood infrastructure continues to protect our communities - now and in the future.

Flood protection is the first line of defence in heavy rain events and Toi Moana currently manages more than $420 million worth of flood protection assets, including nearly 400km of stopbanks.

Like other regional councils, Toi Moana continually invests in repairs, maintenance, and upgrades on our river schemes. The challenge is that there needs to be a step-change in the performance of these schemes to keep up with the new environment that climate change presents. This step-change means regional councils can no longer fund this through regional rates alone and must look to more sustainable solutions for flood protection.

Sitting behind these river schemes are quite comprehensive crown assets - such as roads, railways and telecommunications - but the structures and work that protect these assets from flooding is funded entirely by local ratepayers.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council Chairman, Doug Leeder, supports the report and says that the costs of protecting our communities is skyrocketing.

"Climate change is going to increase the likelihood and frequency of heavy rain events. These changes are already putting our flood protection infrastructure under pressure, requiring greater investment in the repairs, maintenance and upgrades on our river schemes.

"We can’t rely on our local ratepayers to take the full burden of these increasing costs.

"While we’ve welcomed the one-off funding from Central Government’s Covid-19 recovery fund for five shovel ready projects around our rohe, these are reactive investments rather than longer term strategic co-investments.

"The high costs of repairing damage to our region’s river schemes after the 2004, 2010, 2011 and 2017 local floods shows that spending money on preventative measures is much more cost effective then spending money on the recovery and clean up.

"It’s clear that one-off and after the fact recovery funding from Central Government is not a sustainable and adequate solution.

"We need Central Government to step up and commit to long-term co-investment, and this cannot be left any longer. We want to see dedicated long-term co-investment funding for flood protection in the 2023 Budget."