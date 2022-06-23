Ideas invited on transforming Wanaka's former oxidation ponds - QLDC

Thursday, 23 June, 2022 - 16:13

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) is developing a masterplan to redevelop 101 Ballantyne Road, WÄnaka - site of the former sewage oxidation ponds that were decommissioned in 2009 - for community use.

The land, which was rezoned in 2021 as part of the ongoing District Plan review, covers approximately 20ha and provides an opportunity to create a multi-use green space with related sport and open space facilities to support the needs of the Upper Clutha community over the next 20 years and beyond.

QLDC Sport and Recreation Manager Simon Battrick said the aim was to build on similar scoping projects for WÄnaka Recreation Centre and also the new youth, community and sports facility in the former Mitre 10 building on Plantation Road.

"This is an important opportunity for sports clubs, groups and the community at large to put forward early ideas on what’s most needed on the Ballantyne Road site and how it will complement existing facilities across the road at WÄnaka Recreation Centre," he said.

"Connecting all the ideas of what the community wants on the site is the best part of the masterplan process and provides for what we need now, and into the future. Our vision is to get more people, more active, more often and the masterplan will lay the best possible foundation for this to happen."

QLDC has contracted Boffa Miskell to help draft the masterplan. Boffa Miskell Landscape Architect Megan Ash said she was looking forward to working with the community to gather feedback.

"Our goal is to develop a masterplan that can improve the site and enable it to grow with the community, providing further opportunities for sport, recreation and other open space activities in the Upper Clutha for future years," she said.

Anyone wishing to submit ideas and inform the masterplan should visit letstalk.qldc.govt.nz and click ‘101 Ballantyne Road Masterplan’. Online submissions close on Sunday 10 July. There will also be two community pop-up sessions for people to come along and chat to the project team. These take place between 10.00am-1.00pm on Saturday 2 July at WÄnaka Recreation Centre and Sunday 3 July at New World Three Parks.