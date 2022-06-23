Thousands Raised at Mystery Dining Bash - Ronald McDonald House South Island

Thursday, 23 June, 2022 - 16:15

The 16th Christchurch Supper Club, presented by Alliance Group, was hosted last Friday night at Majestic in Christchurch. Thanks to the outstanding generosity of all involved, Ronald McDonald House South Island’s first event of 2022 raised over $145,000. Every cent raised goes directly to supporting families who require a ‘home-away-from-home’ while their child receives hospital care.

Guests enjoyed a mystery dining experience which saw them dine at one of 28 venues across Christchurch, paired with a world-class chef. The exclusive dining experiences included Darren Wright at Alliance Farmers’ Produce Kitchen, Story Head Chef Shafeeq at The Tack Rooms and Ethan Flack at The Central Art Gallery.

Prior to departing guests heard from Amy Huggins of Mt Somers, who stayed at the Christchurch House for 70 nights while her son Ryder was receiving treatment for Leukaemia. Amy says, "Ryder absolutely loves Ronald McDonald House. He always asks me when we are going to stay there next. The pure joy on his face when we are there is priceless, as a parent of a child fighting cancer that honestly means the world to me. They make such a difference to so many families who are often going through the most challenging time of their lives."

Ronald McDonald House South Island Chairman Jock Muir says, "We are so grateful to be able to host this incredible event again this year. The demand for our services has remained consistent over the past year and despite the Covid lockdown we stayed open to support over 900 families in 2021. This unique experience would not have been possible without the generous support from Alliance Group, our suppliers, auction donors, guests, our team and the various chefs, venues and restaurants - so thank you."

"We recently underwent an extensive refurbishment project of our 27-room Christchurch House along with our 3-bedroom Family Room in Southland Hospital. This is where support for Supper Club comes in - 100% of the proceeds raised from this event will go directly towards supporting our mission."

Ronald McDonald House South Island once again partnered with global leader Alliance Group for the Supper Club events in 2022. David Surveyor, Chief Executive of Alliance Group, says, "We are proud to play a key role in RMHSI’s annual Supper Club events. We have said many times it is our people that make the difference, for many of our people who live in isolated communities, they have used the RMHSI facilities, making this more than just a partnership for us."