Matariki: a time for reflection, a time for new opportunities - Te Matawai

Thursday, 23 June, 2022 - 16:16

As we acknowledge the rising of Matariki and the new year, the Te MÄtÄwai board would like to take this opportunity to thank Charlie (Tiare) Te Pana, former Te MÄtÄwai Toihau, for his extensive leadership and contribution to the revitalisation of te reo MÄori. Tiare has worked tirelessly over many decades promoting, embodying, and influencing the revitalisation of our language.

With the new year upon us, Te MÄtÄwai welcomes the appointment of Mr. Bernie O'Donnell (Te Ätiawa, NgÄruahine, NgÄti Mutunga, Kai Tahu) who brings with him a wealth of experience in governance and advocacy.

Bernie will work alongside Reikura Kahi to provide continued guidance and leadership to the Te MÄtÄwai Board in promoting the health and well-being of the MÄori language.

Bernie says "Reikura and I are excited about the progress Aotearoa is making with the promotion and naturalisation of te reo MÄori. A key priority for Te MÄtÄwai is to work closely with the Crown to achieve equity to enable Te MÄtÄwai to lead the revitalisation of te reo MÄori."

--

[in te reo]

Utaina koia te kupu whakamÄnawa ki runga i a Tiare Tepana, mÅna i noho hei hoa hautÅ« i Te MÄtÄwai me ngÄ tÅ«Ämahi whakahaumanu i te reo. Te whakatairanga, te tautÄ«nei, te whakatauira, te hÄpai, te kÅkiri i te reo, ko koe ia, e te rangatira, Tiare. Tau atu, tau mai.

He aha tÄ Matariki, tÄ Puanga? He tohu he rÄ hou tÄnei kua ura, he wÄ hou kua ara, ka riro ko Bernie O’Donnell hei hoa-toihau mÅ Reikura Kahi i Te Poari o Te MÄtÄwai hei arataki i Te Poari hei toko i te ora o te reo MÄori. Haramai te matatau me Åna wheako ki te taha whakahaere, kÅkiri hoki i ngÄ take o te iwi.

Hei tÄ Bernie, "Hiamo ana mÄua ko Reikura i ngÄ kokenga o te reo i Aotearoa, otirÄ, i ngÄ mahi whakatairanga i te reo me ngÄ mahi tuku kia mÄori te reo i te motu. MÄtua ana i Te MÄtÄwai ko te mahi tahi i te Karauna e tau rite ai ngÄ whiwhinga rawa, rauemi hoki, mÄna e Ähei ai Te MÄtÄwai ki te arataki i whakarauoratanga o te reo MÄori kia reo ora.

TÄtou nei ia te kauwaka i te reo. Whakatepea ngÄ kÅ. KÅia, kÅia.

E tipu koe ia, e te reo. Whanake! Hoake!