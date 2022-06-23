Matariki: a time for reflection, a time for new opportunities - Te Matawai

|
As we acknowledge the rising of Matariki and the new year, the Te MÄtÄwai board would like to take this opportunity to thank Charlie (Tiare) Te Pana, former Te MÄtÄwai Toihau, for his extensive leadership and contribution to the revitalisation of te reo MÄori. Tiare has worked tirelessly over many decades promoting, embodying, and influencing the revitalisation of our language.
With the new year upon us, Te MÄtÄwai welcomes the appointment of Mr. Bernie O'Donnell (Te Ätiawa, NgÄruahine, NgÄti Mutunga, Kai Tahu) who brings with him a wealth of experience in governance and advocacy.
Bernie will work alongside Reikura Kahi to provide continued guidance and leadership to the Te MÄtÄwai Board in promoting the health and well-being of the MÄori language.
Bernie says "Reikura and I are excited about the progress Aotearoa is making with the promotion and naturalisation of te reo MÄori. A key priority for Te MÄtÄwai is to work closely with the Crown to achieve equity to enable Te MÄtÄwai to lead the revitalisation of te reo MÄori."
[in te reo]
Utaina koia te kupu whakamÄnawa ki runga i a Tiare Tepana, mÅna i noho hei hoa hautÅ« i Te MÄtÄwai me ngÄ tÅ«Ämahi whakahaumanu i te reo. Te whakatairanga, te tautÄ«nei, te whakatauira, te hÄpai, te kÅkiri i te reo, ko koe ia, e te rangatira, Tiare. Tau atu, tau mai.
He aha tÄ Matariki, tÄ Puanga? He tohu he rÄ hou tÄnei kua ura, he wÄ hou kua ara, ka riro ko Bernie O’Donnell hei hoa-toihau mÅ Reikura Kahi i Te Poari o Te MÄtÄwai hei arataki i Te Poari hei toko i te ora o te reo MÄori. Haramai te matatau me Åna wheako ki te taha whakahaere, kÅkiri hoki i ngÄ take o te iwi.
Hei tÄ Bernie, "Hiamo ana mÄua ko Reikura i ngÄ kokenga o te reo i Aotearoa, otirÄ, i ngÄ mahi whakatairanga i te reo me ngÄ mahi tuku kia mÄori te reo i te motu. MÄtua ana i Te MÄtÄwai ko te mahi tahi i te Karauna e tau rite ai ngÄ whiwhinga rawa, rauemi hoki, mÄna e Ähei ai Te MÄtÄwai ki te arataki i whakarauoratanga o te reo MÄori kia reo ora.
TÄtou nei ia te kauwaka i te reo. Whakatepea ngÄ kÅ. KÅia, kÅia.
E tipu koe ia, e te reo. Whanake! Hoake!
