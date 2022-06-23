Celebrate Matariki - with Whakaata Maori - Maori Television

Thursday, 23 June, 2022 - 18:25

The first national observance of a tikanga MÄori event will be marked by a full day of Matariki themed programming on Whakaata MÄori.

The special live broadcast will begin at 6.00 AM on Friday 24 June 2022.

Hosted by Stacey Morrison and MÄtai Smith, WHAKAMANAWATIA A MATARIKI is a five hour programme, funded by Te MÄngai PÄho and NZ On Air, that commences with a traditional Hautapu ceremony, broadcast from Te Papa Tongarewa in Wellngton

The hautapu ceremony is followed by an address from the Prime Minister.

The programme includes commentary and panel discussions based on the three themes of Matariki.: Reflect. Celebrate. Reset. There are also live music performances from leading and emerging artists, with each song introduced and explained by our hosts.

Whakaata MÄori TÄhuhu RangapÅ«, Shane Taurima, said the first official, national celebration of Matariki was an historic day for Aotearoa.

"Matariki has always been a time of huge cultural and social significance in the maramataka MÄori - the MÄori calendar, but to have it now recognised and observed by all of Aotearoa is something truly special," said Shane Taurima.

Other programming on Whakaata MÄori includes the hugely popular series BEYOND MATARIKI, short films, feature films and documentaries, including the long awaited music doco LEGACY - the story of one of the great reggae bands of Aotearoa, as they struggle to find their way through volatile creative differences and a changing music landscape.

The full Whakaata MÄori Matariki programme schedule is:

6:00 am WHAKAMANAWATIA A MATARIKI

In honour of the newest national holiday in Aotearoa, Matariki, a live dawn special from Te Papa Tongarewa Museum in Whanganui-Ä-Tara, Wellington.

11:00 am BEYOND MATARIKI

Professor Rangi MÄtÄmua talks about the Matariki cluster and how important it is in regulating the MÄori year. (R)

11:30 am DOCUMENTARY: PLUCK

As she faces her own mortality, Jean Neshausen’s weaves her final korowai for her daughter.

Ka rarangahia e Jean Neshausen tana korowai whakamutunga mÄ tÅna tamÄhine, inÄ hoki kua tata ia ki te mutunga o tÅna oranga.

12:00 pm TE AO TAPATAHI -

Midday news bulletin. Presented by Neil Waka.

12:30 pm BEYOND MATARIKI

1:05 pm ONLY IN AOTEAROA

Short and sharp comedy skits from a MÄori perspective.

1:35 pm BEYOND MATARIKI

2:05 pm DOCUMENTARY: Korora: Little Blue Pengin

A family from Banks Peninsula work to protect and survey the Indigenous population of white flippered penguins, through predator trapping and citizen science.

2:45 pm BEYOND MATARIKI

3:10 pm NAVIGATOR: A MEDIEVAL ODYSSEY

Men seeking relief from the Black Death, guided by a boy's vision, dig a tunnel from 14th century England to 20th century New Zealand.

4:40 pm A DAY TRIP

A gang member wakes up one morning and decides he needs a day off. A short voyage between islands changes his outlook on life.

4:55 pm THE LAWNMOWER MEN OF KAPU

A boy on the verge of manhood needs the help of his three Uncles. But after a major falling out with each other the stubborn men are taught a lesson with love.

5:15 pm COFFEE AND ALLAH

A film about a young Muslim woman’s appetite for coffee, Islam and a good game of badminton.

5:30 pm DOCUMENTARY: BILLY AND THE KIDS

Billy Graham grew up rough; but was saved by his boxing coach. Now he has five boxing academies that are saving kids just like him.

6:20 pm LOADING DOCS 2021

Hone Tuwhare, New Zealand’s most famous MÄori poet, leaves a legacy to the granddaughter he left behind. To reconnect, she writes a love letter to the world. (R)

6:30 pm NEWS: TE AO MÄRAMA

-

7:00 pm DOCUMENTARY: MCLAREN

PREMIERE: The story of New Zealander Bruce McLaren, a man who showed the world that a man of humble beginnings could take on the elite of motor racing and win.

8:30 pm DOCUMENTARY: LEGACY

The story of the MÄori Band Katchafire as they struggle to find their way through volatile creative differences and a changing music landscape.

9:30 pm NGÄ TÅHU MATARIKI O TE TAU 2022

The prestigious annual Matariki awards celebrating MÄori whose passion, innovation, and dedication make a difference to our communities and our country.

12:00 am NEWS: TE AO MÄRAMA -

Weeknight news programme Presented by Peata Melbourne.