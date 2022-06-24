Happening in Hamilton: Maanawatia Matariki, Star Walk, 7 Days Live ...

Friday, 24 June, 2022 - 11:02

Maanawatia Matariki

Gather your whaanau and friends to celebrate our Maaori New Year by the lake at Maanawatia a Matariki. It's a free event for everyone, with food trucks, face painting, kids’ activities, and live performances from kapa haka group Te Pou o Mangataawhiri, Late 80s Mercedes, Georgia Lines, and more.

Friday 24 June, 4pm - 8pm

Lake Domain Stage, Hamilton Lake

Free entry

Star Walk

Enjoy making your way around the 30-minute self-guided Star Walk trail in the central city, where you can discover the legend of Matariki and her six daughters. Each location tells the legend of one of the stars with a QR code to scan and view the Star Walk map.

Thursday 23 June to 17 July

Waikato Museum, 1 Grantham Street, Hamilton Central

Free entry

7 Days Live

The 7 Days Live tour is now officially an annual tradition. And this year our (not very) brave comedians will smash out 13 shows in 13 towns around New Zealand with (nearly) no fear at all. Jeremy Corbett, Dai Henwood, Paul Ego, and the team will jump in a van and bring much-needed comedy to the nation, laughing directly in the face of Covid-19 (wearing masks of course).

Saturday 25 June, 7.30pm

Globox Arena, Claudelands, Corner of Brooklyn Road and Heaphy Terrace, Claudelands

Buy tickets

SkyCity Hamilton Career Expo

This is an opportunity for anyone interested to come along to our career expo, learn more about SkyCity Hamilton as an employer, talk face-to-face with our various departments, and find out more about the positions that we have available.

Wednesday 29 June 10:00am - 2:00pm

SKYCITY Hamilton, 346 Victoria St, Hamilton Central

Buy tickets

Aho HÄ«nÄtore - Paintings by Jordyn Daniels

Aho HÄ«nÄtore - meaning luminescence - is an exhibition of paintings by Jordyn Daniels (NgÄi Tahu). Inspired by atua waahine this show celebrates the divine light of feminine essence and creation.

Wednesday 24 June - 16 July

The Meteor, 1 Victoria Street, Hamilton Central

Free entry

Boon after Dark

Come along to Garden Place and Victoria on the River to see some amazing, glowing, temporary sculpture installations! Boon After Dark 2022 is a FREE, family-friendly, accessible event that brings fun and beauty to the city centre during winter. This year we are bringing the epic installation ‘Phonic Light Bridge’ by Phoenix de Vere to Garden Place. The interactive ‘UV Spaghetti’ by Angus Muir will be in the nearby Victoria on the River for all to enjoy.

Wednesday 22 June to 31 July, 6pm - 6am

Garden Place/Victoria on the River, Victoria Street, Hamilton Central

Free entry

Jordan Luck Band - Winter Road Trip

Kiwi icons The Jordan Luck Band are thrilled to once again be bringing the party to NZ on their annual Winter Road Trip. Packed with all the classic Exponents hits you know and love, the 2022 Winter Tour will tear through the winter months and hit towns along the length and breadth of Aotearoa. From ‘Who Loves Who The Most?’, ‘Victoria’, ‘Why Does Love Do This To Me?’ to ‘I’ll Say Goodbye’ and so many more Kiwi classics, the Jordan Luck Band party will be sure to banish those winter blues.

Friday 24 June, 8pm - 10pm

The Meteor, 1 Victoria Street, Hamilton Central

Buy Tickets

MÄori All Blacks v Ireland

With over 100 years of history between the MÄori All Blacks and Ireland, their clash on New Zealand Soil in 2022 will be one not to miss. They haven't met since Rotorua in 2010 - the MÄori All Blacks centenary year - when the MÄori All Blacks reigned victorious. Secure your tickets today to witness two of the world's most patriotic teams going head to head.

Wednesday 29 June, 7.05pm

FMG Stadium Waikato, Seddon Road, Frankton

Buy tickets