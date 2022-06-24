Friday, 24 June, 2022 - 13:12

Arrowtown’s historic buildings are about to be lit up and the meaning of Matariki will be explored through illuminations and projections by the South Island Light Orchestra (SILO) and artistic creations from Arrowtown Primary School.

The clear evening air will fill with the proud sound of kapa haka from local schools once the Matariki Arrowtown Lights free cultural event is officially opened at 3pm today. There will also be kai from local food vendors, with proceeds going to the Arrowtown Preschool, holders of the original annual Matariki event.

The wonders of the Matariki stars, astrophotography, and Otago’s dark night skies will be shared by one of the world’s pre-eminent astrophysicists, Professor Brian Boyle. Bring your own binoculars or camera and learn how to photograph the stars.

A MÄori film festival at Dorothy Browns, held over the three nights, showcases films ranging from new release - Whina (about trailblazing MÄori leader Dame Whina Cooper) to old favourites like Whale Rider.

With live music planned, as well as a More FM Market with local arts, craft and produce on the final day - spend New Zealand/Aotearoa’s first Matariki public holiday in KÄ Muriwai - Arrowtown.

Check out what’s happening: https://www.arrowtown.com/our-town/events/matariki-arrowtown-lights/