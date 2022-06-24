NZCTU celebrates first Matariki public holiday

Friday, 24 June, 2022 - 15:10

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions is delighted to celebrate the country’s first-ever Matariki public holiday today.

Matariki, the MÄori New Year, has been officially recognised as a public holiday by the current Labour Government. The CTU acknowledges the work of the many individuals and organisations who collectively pushed for this new public holiday.

"Matariki as a public holiday is a big deal to Maori as it acknowledges the value of Te Ao Maori. It celebrates a time that is distinctively Maori, is relevant to Aotearoa, and provides to all New Zealanders the opportunity to reflect, appreciate and celebrate. Greater recognition and incorporation of Te Ao MÄori is essential to continue progress in this country," said CTU Vice President Maori, Syd Keepa.

The CTU recognises Te Tiriti o Waitangi as the founding document of Aotearoa New Zealand and is committed to upholding and honouring the partnership. Celebrating this important event is one way we can all do that.

"Matariki provides a wonderful opportunity for working people to celebrate and spend time with their friends and whanau, and to contemplate their aspirations for the future."