Nominations open for 2022 Environment Southland Community Awards

Monday, 27 June, 2022 - 14:06

Nominations are now open for the 26th Environment Southland Community awards.

Recognising Southland’s environmental champions, the awards continue to uncover environmental leaders from throughout Murihiku Southland and celebrate these individuals, businesses, groups and organisations.

Environment Southland chairman Nicol Horrell said the Environment Southland Community Awards play an important role in recognising Southland’s environmental champions.

"We’re incredibly proud of these awards which not only celebrate environmental leadership, innovation and action but inspire it too.

"Last year we reflected on 25 years of our annual awards, with record entries and one of our most successful events yet, and I have no doubt 2022 will continue to recognise people from right across Southland who are going the extra mile for our environment."

Seven different award categories cater for a range of environmental projects and actions. The categories include individual, rural, education, community and business. The same project can be nominated in up to two categories.

Projects entered must be either located in Southland, have been developed in Southland or be of demonstrated benefit to the region. People can nominate their own project or another project that makes a positive contribution to the environment.

Winning entries receive cash prizes from our valued sponsors.

The 2022 winners will be announced at an awards dinner to be held in Invercargill on November 10.

Award nominations close on 29 July. More information can be found on the Environment Southland website www.es.govt.nz.

Nominations can be made online at: www.haveyoursay.es.govt.nz/2022-community-awards