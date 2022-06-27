New Maramataka puts wellbeing in the frame - Kapiti Coast DC

Monday, 27 June, 2022 - 14:53

The 2022/23 Maramataka launched in KÄpiti today is an acknowledgement of RongoÄ MÄori, the traditional MÄori healing system passed down through many generations.

Maramataka is a system based upon the MÄori lunar calendar that guides daily activities and follows the movement of the moon throughout a full monthly cycle. Each tribal community followed their own Maramataka and relied upon in-depth knowledge of the moon, planets and stars.

Maramataka has been launched annually during Matariki for the past 15 years, produced locally in partnership between Te Whakaminenga o KÄpiti and KÄpiti Coast District Council.

This year’s Maramataka was designed and created by The RongoÄ Collective of the ÄRT (Äti Awa, Toa, Raukawa) Confederation - rongoÄ practitioners of the three mana whenua iwi of the KÄpiti Coast.

One of three Pou RongoÄ, Sharlene Maoate-Davis, says the kaupapa of this year’s Maramataka highlights the collective’s vision for ‘rongoÄ in every whÄnau home’.

"We are living in a time when we all need to be taking special care of one another and in particular our own health and wellbeing," Ms Maoate-Davis says.

"Our approach to rongoÄ encompasses our whakapapa (genealogy) to this region, it draws from our stories and our traditions of restoring and encouraging holistic health and wellbeing, whether spiritual, physical, mental or emotional.

"With winter here and illness around, this is an ideal time to refocus our attention on whÄnau ora - family wellbeing. We have taken our hands-on knowledge and designed this year’s Maramataka to encourage people to return to our local cycles and systems, and provide simple ways to incorporate RongoÄ MÄori healing into our daily lives."

Te Whakaminenga o KÄpiti chair Naomi Solomon says the KÄpiti Maramataka is now in its sixteenth year and each new edition is much-anticipated.

"The launch of the 2022-23 Maramataka coincides with Matariki, and this year highlights the importance of rongoÄ as the people’s medicine, and its role in maintaining health, wellbeing and prosperity within iwi and community. The content of year’s Maramataka is particularly appropriate for these stormy times," Ms Solomon says.

"Matariki is an excellent time to take a breath, reflect on the past year and those who have left us, celebrate the good things and strengthen the bonds we share."

The Maramataka is available to purchase at all KÄpiti Coast District libraries and service centres for $15.

Visit https://www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/our-district/tangata-whenua/maramataka for more information.