Help others enjoy the benefits of sport: donate used and new sports gear

Donate sports equipment for local children and families that may need help accessing gear of their own. If you have any sports equipment or gear that isn’t being used, you can drop it into one of the bins located at Bush Multisports Park in Pahiatua and the Dannevirke Library.
