Bin wet wipes and save our pipes - Tararua District Council

Wet wipes are blocking up our sewage systems
When wet wipes are flushed down the toilet, they cause blockages in pipes which can cost ratepayers a lot of money to fix. If a blockage happens on your own property in your private pipes, you or your landlord will have to pay a good sum of money to fix the problem.
Most wet wipes are not biodegradable, even if they claim to be flushable. Wet wipes contain plastic - they don’t disintegrate like toilet paper. They tend to get stuck in pipes and bind with fat to create rock-hard fatbergs. These can cause blockages, sinkholes and wastewater overflows, which damage our environment and pose public health risks. This is a real threat that does not only happen in large cities. In 2017, a fatberg in Dannevirke caused a sinkhole and nasty smells across town. With the use of anti-bacterial wet wipes on the rise to protect against COVID-19, Council teams have been dealing with more blockages to our wastewater systems.
What can you do to help?
-Only flush the three Ps - pee, poo and paper.
-Keep a bin by your toilet and in your bathroom to dispose of anything else.
-Use a flannel and warm water instead.
