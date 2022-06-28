Residents warned of toxic smoke from Penrose fire

Tuesday, 28 June, 2022 - 07:17

Fire and Emergency is advising residents of Onehunga, Mangere Bridge and Favona to keep their windows closed and to stay indoors if possible this morning after a fire at an industrial building in Penrose.

Fire and Emergency were alerted to the well involved industrial building fire in Neilson St, Penrose at 01:55am.

This is a fourth alarm fire and has created a potentially toxic smoke plume, which is being carried by the wind over Onehunga, Mangere Bridge and Favona.

Twenty fire appliances and more than 100 firefighters are involved in containing and extinguishing the fire.

Incident Controller Brad Mosby said firefighters had done well to control the fire, but there were unknown substances in the building creating a potentially toxic smoke plume.

"Our firefighters did a really good job to contain the fire spread in the building.

"To start with, the smoke was going straight up, but the wind is now taking it across Onehunga, Mangere Bridge and Favona, so we’re asking residents to keep their windows shut and stay inside if possible this morning.

"We would also advise people to stay away from the Neilson St area of Penrose."